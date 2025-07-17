This Marvel Rivals Ult Comes Back So Fast It Feels Like a Glitch

Marvel Rivals Season 3 arrived last week, and things have significantly changed around the gameplay meta as new hero Phoenix blazes the battlefield. Furthermore, players have been experimenting with new team-ups and devising innovative strategies to dominate lobbies.

With each Rivals season comes game-breaking glitches and exploits that turn the tables on smurfs or griefers plaguing matches, even in the game’s competitive mode. Whether it’s using Doctor Strange’s portals to trap enemies or testing out a new hero to the limit, getting a victory is key for most players.

Now, one player has pushed their proficiency with Phoenix to the limit, so much so that they’ve found a way to recharge its Ult from 0 to 100 in under 25 seconds. Here’s how they did it.

Marvel Rivals Players Find Genius Trick to Recharge Phoenix’s Ult in Under 25 Seconds

A Marvel Rivals player, Major-Transition-983, shared a clip on Reddit where they were able to hit two Endsong Inferno ults back-to-back in just under 25 seconds. And if you’re thinking it’s a glitch, it’s not.

As soon as the user smashed onto the ground with their first ult, their team and healers rallied around them to support the Phoenix get some quick hits using her Cosmic Flames and Telekinesis Burst on a bunch of Vanguards. Building up to the constant pressure, Phoenix was able to recharge her ultimate ability back in exactly 15 seconds.

While the community has been divided about the effectiveness and damage dealt by Phoenix using her ult, it’s clear that she’s a Duelist who’s quick to eliminate enemies and deal damage over time using her Telekinesis and flaming fire superpowers.

Despite the recent nerfs in a July 17 patch that reduce her team-up synergy with Wolverine, Phoenix is one of the most dynamic Duelists in the recent season that Rivals players have come across and is going to become one of the most banned heroes in Competitive lobbies.