The Boys: Jared Padalecki Confirmed to Appear in This Episode of the Final Season

The Boys Season 5 is right on track to blow our minds all over again, and while we await the release of this beloved show, a brand new detail has found its way to us. Some time back, it was revealed that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be joining the cast of The Boys Season 5, which will give us a complete reunion of the Supernaturals’ lead cast. However, now we know in which episode Jared Padalecki will appear in The Boys Season 5, and here’s all you need to know about it.

Image Credit: carrie-nelson / Shutterstock

In a recent update, the actor was seen at the Fan Expo Boston, where he revealed (via Collider) some details about his upcoming appearance. Speaking to the attendees, Jared Padalecki revealed that his character will appear in episode 5 of The Boys Season 5.

Moreover, he added that his character is a massive fan of Soldier Boy and is very excited to see him. However, considering that we are talking about The Boys franchise, this could mean a lot of things. He said-

“I’ll say this … my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy”

It will be quite a long time since the lead cast of Supernaturals would be working together. So, for die-hard fans of the show, it is a dream come true. With that being said, let’s wait and see how it goes, and we’ll be here to bring you the latest updates as they arrive.