Amazon has refreshed its Echo Show lineup with a new smart display dubbed Echo Show 10 at its hardware event alongside the new Echo Dots, Echo speaker, and Luna cloud gaming service.

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 10 features a 10-inch adaptive HD display that moves. Yeah, the display automatically adjusts itself and moves around so that you’re in the frame, thanks to its motorized base. Moreover, Amazon claims that its brushless motor is completely silent so that you won’t hear noticeable sound when the display rotates.

Amazon has packed a 13MP wide-angle camera in the Echo Show 10 to meet all your video calling needs. The camera keeps you at the center of the frame when you’re in video calls. Also, you can disable the camera using the built-in camera shutter when not in use. It is worth noting that the camera shutter also disables the motion of the display.

The Echo Show 10 packs dual front-firing tweeters and a woofer. The speaker offers a directional sound that adapts to your room. This should be convenient when you’re watching the news, TV shows from Prime Video, and Netflix soon. Yes, you read that right. Echo Show 10 will soon offer Netflix along with Alexa’s support for searching and browsing.

“Improving our member experience includes making Netflix available where people want it. We’re excited to partner with Amazon on bringing the Netflix experience that people know and love to Echo Show, making it easier for our members to browse their favorite shows and films using their voice,” said Barry Smith, Partner Engagement Manager, Netflix.

Echo Show 10 makes use of computer vision algorithms to help you monitor the room. While it may not be as efficient as Ring’s newly-launched flying drone camera, the security features in Echo Show 10 can send you alerts when it detects someone in its field of view through its Away mode.

Echo Show 10 will be available in two colors – Charcoal and Glacier White. It is priced at $249.99. There is no word on the Indian availability yet, but we could expect the company to bring the device to India soon.

Buy Echo Show 10 ($249.99)