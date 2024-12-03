Early Reviews of Nosferatu Claim It to Be the Best Horror Film of the Year

Nosferatu is an upcoming vampire-centered horror movie starring Bill Skarsgard in the leading role. I have been a fan of Skarsgard since I watched him as Pennywise in It movies. The actor has all the abilities to freak you out with his brilliant acting skills. It saw him as the demon clown, and now Nosferatu sees him as the blood-sucking vampire Count Orlok; it’s fun, isn’t it? While fans await its arrival on the big screens, the film had its early screening recently. The Rotten Tomatoes ratings and the early reviews by the critics are out, and here we reveal what the ratings say about Egger’s vampire tale.

Robert Eggers’ Passion Project Comes to Fruition

Image Credit: Rotten Tomatoes (Screenshot by Aparna Ukil/ Beebom)

Robbert Eggers revealed in an interview that Nosferatu has been his passion project. Now we know why the film took almost nine years to develop. Eggers is believed to be one of the best horror filmmakers, but we still haven’t raised our hopes for Nosferatu, as he took the risk of giving a modern touch to one of the horror classics this time. Now that the film sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect 96% rating, fans can’t resist watching it as soon as it gets released in the theatres.

Even though Nosferatu is a remake of 1922’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, Eggers’ experiments with the settings, characters, and dialogues make it perfect for the modern audience.

Nicholas Barber is a top critic from BBC.com, and he says, ‘What really separates Eggers’ Nosferatu from the flock is how deeply it explores the images and themes of vampire lore. There aren’t many Dracula films that give you so much to sink your teeth into.’ ‘Nosferatu is very much a movie that runs on vibes, a dark, moody film riddled with foreboding and grand Gothic orchestration,’ says The Film Maven’s Kristen Lopez.

After learning about the cast and Robbert Eggers’ involvement in the project, I was already looking forward to watching this vampire movie. However, after reading the critics’ reviews, waiting until December 25, 2024, for Nosferatu has become even more difficult.