Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 Deal; Save up to $120

When it comes to hair styling tools, the Dyson Airwrap is undoubtedly the most popular one in the market. Coming with a price tag of $600, this 3-in-1 hair styling device is not a cheap buy. The good thing is that the Dyson Airwrap price is not so hefty right now, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale season. So, without any further ado, here’s where you can grab the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 deals and save those bucks.

Where to Get the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday Deal 2023?

The Dyson Airwrap is available at a discount across multiple outlets this Black Friday. However, it has received the best possible discount on Amazon, getting a $100 price cut, bringing the regular $599.99 price down to $499.99. You can further bring down this price to $480 using a $20 coupon.

So, in total, you get to see an impressive $120 discount on Amazon. Though Best Buy is not offering any coupons, it matches the $100 discount on the hair styling tool. Check out the links below if you wish to buy one for yourself.

Buy on Amazon ( $599.99 $480, 20% discount)

Buy on Best Buy ( $599.99 $499, 17% discount)

Is the Dyson Airwrap Worth It?

What makes the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal so important is the fact that this hair styling tool barely ever gets a discount. At under $500, you get six attachments with it. These include two hair curling barrels, two hair smoothing brushes, a hair smoothing dryer, alongside a round volumizing brush.

In addition, you also get a wide comb bundled with the Dyson Airwrap Blue Blush Holiday Set. Let’s not forget the fact that this hair styler comes in handy as a hair dryer, curling iron, and flat iron as well, giving it some next-level versatility. Whether you are looking for curls, waves, or some silky smooth hair, the Dyson Airwrap has the ability to do it all.

Moreover, Dyson has also improved on this new Airwrap, providing enhanced airflow, a cool-shot button, and more. All of this definitely makes the Dyson Airwrap a worthy deal to grab this Black Friday.