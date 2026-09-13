Overwatch Announces New Hero Doctrine Coming to Season 5, Limited Trial Available Now 

Blizzard has officially announced the next Overwatch hero at BlizzCon 2026, Doctrine, coming with the Season 5 update on October 6, 2026. However, you can play as the new Support Hero during his limited-time Hero Trial from September 12 to 14, both at BlizzCon 2026 and at home.

Blizzard also revealed Doctrine’s Hero Trailer, titled Breakout, which gave us our first look at the vampire Support Hero. With Doctrine, Blizzard will also introduce a new playable Escort map, Watch Point Grimsvotn, an Icelandic prison that holds the vampire hero captive, as shown in the latest Overwatch trailer.

The trailer shows Doomfist surviving an assassination attempt and fighting to maintain his (metal) grip over Talon. He then joins forces with agents such as Sombra to secure Doctrine’s freedom, letting him return to action and prepare to battle alongside his faction within Talon.

Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of the new hero, Doctrine will be a high skill-floor character focused on dealing damage, healing with a scepter, and using mechanical bat drones. So, Overwatch Season 5 will not only introduce Doctrine as the brand-new playable character, but also conclude Act III: The Reign of Talon storyline. Alongside the big update, Blizzard announced new character reworks and changes.

Sombra will now be a Support Hero, officially moving from her Damage (DPS) role, which is one of the major changes in the update, while Roadhog will get a new overall rework. However, he’ll stick to the Bruiser Tank Hero class and will not transition to a new class like Sombra.

The update will also bring back DokiWatch, which should be a major draw for fans of the comic series. Meanwhile, the official Overwatch account on X also gave us our first look at the full slate of 2026 heroes, featuring familiar and new faces, like Doctrine and Domnia.

That said, are you excited to play with Doctrine in his Overwatch Season 5 debut on October 6? Tell us in the comments section below.