Dell has today launched its Latitude 9510 business-oriented laptop in India. The company first announced the laptop earlier this year at CES 2020.

Dell Latitude 9510: Specs

Dell Latitude 9510 is available as a 2-in-1 convertible (1.5 kg) or a regular laptop (1.45 kg). It sports a 15-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display hits a peak brightness of 400 nits and offers Active Pen support for all your touch-related workflows.

Under the hood, the laptop features 10th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU and integrated Intel UHD graphics. You get up to 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAM and up to 1TB M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe Class 35 SSD.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and an optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A and Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem for 5G and eSIM support.

As far as the ports are concerned, you get a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 (with PowerShare, USB Type-A), 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports with Power Delivery & DisplayPort (USB Type-C), 1 HDMI 2.0, an external SIM card tray, an SD 4.0 memory card reader, and optional contacted SmartCard Reader and touch fingerprint reader in the power button.

According to Dell, the laptop features an AI-powered feature it calls Dell Optimizer. The feature is said to automatically improve performance in apps, battery life, and audio in the background.

Dell Optimizer AI Features

The ExpressSign-in feature uses Intel’s Context Sensing technology to automatically wake and login through Windows Hello. The company claims that the laptop automatically locks the laptop when you walk away as well.

In addition, the ExpressResponse feature based on Intel’s Adaptix technology will load frequently used apps quicker. You also get ExpressCharge Boost that offers a 35% charge in 15 minutes and Intelligent Audio, which eliminates background noise for better call quality on conference calls.

Dell Latitude 9510 features a 6-Cell 88 Wh battery that promises up to 34 hours of battery life. Thanks to ExpressCharge, you can charge from 0 to 80 percent within 60 minutes.

Dell Latitude 9510: Price

Dell Latitude 9510 retails at a starting price of Rs. 1,49,000 excluding taxes in the country.

Check-out Dell Latitude 9510