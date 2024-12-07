Deadlock Patch Notes (December 6): Raven, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

After delaying the update for a day from the initial announcement, Valve finally released the new update for Deadlock. The new changelogs bring us a new hero and massive competitive changes. Read the full Deadlock patch notes for December 6 and learn all the changes in the update including buffs, nerfs, and more.

Deadlock December 6 Patch Notes

New Hero Labs Hero: Raven

Image Credit: Valve/ Deadlock

A new unreleased hero marks its entry in the Deadlock characters roster with the December 6 update. Raven is the new hero labs character who will be available for the specific mode while its abilities and UI change.

New Feature: Park Theming Added park-themed backdrops and updated tree models.

Leaderboard Updates View the top 3 heroes and the overall skill rating for each player on the main leaderboard.

Post-Game Survey Moved the survey to the final score screen and added a text box field.

Communication Improvements Muting a player now silences map drawing, pings, and chatwheel messages.



Performance and Settings

Performance Optimizations Improved rendering performance on map assets.

New Settings Force English hero and item names. Toggle crouch keybind. Additional build search language.



Deadlock Patch Notes: Bug Fixes

General Fixes Fixed shop search, parry effects, music, and various sound effects. Addressed wall jumping, minimap clicking, and UI clipping issues.

Hero-Specific Fixes Updated animations, effects, and sounds for Mirage, Shiv, Lash, and more. Fixed tooltip inaccuracies for Bebop, Grey Talon, and Yamato. Updated voice lines for Krill and Ivy.

Introduced the Telemetry HUD : an in-game tool to track frame rate and network performance. Enable it under Settings > Game.

: an in-game tool to track frame rate and network performance. Enable it under Settings > Game. Improved the Learn to Play: Added new tutorial images in collaboration with Toastyghostey.

Steam Input Support

Introduced a new Crouch Toggle button for flexible gameplay.

Three official control schemes were added: Standard, Gyro, and FlickStick.

Implemented a config versioning system to ensure compatibility and prevent issues with outdated configurations.

Deadlock Patch Notes December 6: Misc Gameplay Changes

New Features:

Extra Competitive Option: Players can now choose to queue with similarly skilled and competitive teammates.

Players can now choose to queue with similarly skilled and competitive teammates. Queue Options Button: The Extra Competitive option, Incoming Chat, and Lane Preference settings are now grouped together for easier access.

Matchmaking Adjustments:

Party Size Limit: Reduced the maximum party size for high-ranked players to 2.

Reduced the maximum party size for high-ranked players to 2. Team Composition: The matchmaker will now prioritize teams with at least 2 frontliners.

Hero and Item Changes:

Hero Movement Speed: Heroes now have slightly increased base movement speed.

Heroes now have slightly increased base movement speed. Sprint Items: Reduced the movement speed bonus from Sprint Boots and Enduring Speed.

Reduced the movement speed bonus from Sprint Boots and Enduring Speed. Carrying Urn: Reduced its movement speed bonus and fixed its interaction with abilities like Ivy’s Air Drop.

Reduced its movement speed bonus and fixed its interaction with abilities like Ivy’s Air Drop. Trooper Interactions: Troopers on ziplines will dismount when shot, and players can no longer be zapped while flying over buildings.

Patron Health Changes:

Reduced the Patron’s health and regeneration rate, especially early game.

Deadlock Patch Notes: Soul System Changes

Soul Distribution: A new system distributes souls to the lowest net-worth players on a team to encourage more even resource distribution.

A new system distributes souls to the lowest net-worth players on a team to encourage more even resource distribution. Soul Orb Duplication: Changes have been made to prevent abuse of the soul orb duplication mechanic.

Objective changes:

Several recent changes related to soul duplication and Guardian balance have been reverted. Here are the changes: Reverted: – Guardians now deal 25% more damage to troopers Reverted: – Guardians now take 25% more damage from troopers/players Reverted: – Range to be considered for souls reduced by 5m Reverted: – Troopers now do 20% more damage to each other



Deadlock Patch Notes: Item Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the item changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for December 6. This includes all the buffs and nerfs:

Weapon Items

Items Changes Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 15% to 12% Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 25% to 22%

Nerf: Bullet Resist reduced from 5% to 4% Nerf: Cooldown increased from 7.5s to 8.5s Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 13% to 11% Nerf: Threshold increased from 60% to 65%

Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 22% to 20% Nerf: Weapon Damage vs NPC reduced from 30% to 26% Nerf: Fire Rate reduced from 11% to 10% Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 6% to 3% Buff: Now builds into Frenzy Buff: Ammo increased from 18% to 24% Nerf: Cooldown increased from 19s to 20s Nerf: Bonus Health reduced from +75 to +65 Buff: Proc bonus changed from 3% Spirit Power to 3% Spirit Amp Buff: Now provides +20% Melee Resistance Buff: Bleed damage increased from 2.5% to 2.75% Nerf: Spirit Power reduced from 11 to 7

Fix: Added alternate desaturated variant for friendly versions of this Nerf: Now reduces your Fire Rate by 10% and movespeed by 0.5

Buff: Weapon Damage increased from 20% to 30%

Buff: Far range Weapon Damage increased from +50% to +70% Buff: Melee Resistance increased from 25% to 30% Buff: Now builds from Berserker. Grants Berserker passive. Increases bonus per stack from 6% to 8%. Provides +12 ammo, 150 Bonus Health, +10% Bullet Resist. Stat bonuses when 50% below unchanged (4 m/s, 40% Fire Rate, 55% Bullet Resist, has 4s buffer memory) Buff: The headshot debuff will now stack from different sources, diminishingly (24%, 12%, 6%, etc) Nerf: Spot radius increased from 22m to 26m Nerf: Proc Chance reduced from 35% to 34% Nerf: Buildup difficulty increased by 18% Nerf: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 15% to 12%

Vitality Items

Items Changes Nerf: Fire Rate reduced from 6% to 5% Nerf: Health bonus reduced from +45 to +30 Nerf: Time to heal increased from 2s to 2.75s Nerf: Cooldown reduction reduced from 8% to 6% Nerf: No longer has +9 Spirit Power

Buff: Now has +3 HP Regen

Buff: Now has +10% Ammo Buff: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s Nerf: When shot while invisible, you will require 1s to go back invisible rather than 0.25s

Nerf: Cooldown increased from 18s to 22s Buff: No longer gets interrupted on slam down if you get shot Buff: Duration increased from 3.5s to 4s

Nerf: Stamina movement distance reduced by 25% Nerf: Range reduced from 32m to 28m Buff: Buff duration increased from 4s to 5s

Buff: Heal on active increased from 10% Max HP to 300 HP Buff: Now has 20% Slow Resistance Nerf: No longer provides +12% Cooldown Reduction

Buff: Now upgrades from Healbane. Provides +60% Anti Healing for 8s on Spirit Damage dealt.

Spirit Items

Items Changes Buff: Duration increased from 6s to 8s

Nerf: No longer grants +50 Health

Buff: Now grants +70 Spirit Shield Buff: Duration increased from 4.5s to 5s

Buff: Bullet Resist reduced from -11% to -12% Nerf: Cooldown increased from 26s to 28s Buff: Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s Buff: Bleed damage increased from 1.4% to 1.5% Buff: Cooldown for charged abilities reduced from 30% to 25% Buff: Allows you to float around slowly (2 m/s) Buff: Now pierces through all enemies in the path

Buff: Projectile and collision size increased by 40% Nerf: Ability range reduced from +20% to +18%

Nerf: Ability duration reduced from +20% to +18

Nerf: Spirit Power reduced from +20 to +18 Buff: Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s Buff: Fire Rate increased from 10% to 15% Nerf: Stun duration reduced from 0.9 to 0.75

Buff: Stun now lasts 1s longer against airborne targets based on how high off the ground they are (up to 30m) Nerf: Cast delay increased from 0.3s to 0.6s Nerf: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 12% to 10%

Buff: Ability Duration increased from 7% to 10% Buff: Damage increased from 45% to 50% Buff: Duration increased from 7s to 8s

Deadlock Patch Notes: Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the hero changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for December 6. This includes all the buffs and nerfs: Hero Changes Abrams Nerf: Bullet Damage decreased from 4.68 to 4.5

Buff: Spirit Siphon spirit scaling increased from 0.5 to 0.65 Bebop Buff: Uppercut now only locks enemies out of air control for a max of 0.5s (down from 1s)

Buff: Hook now shows a hero icon when you connect with a target

Buff: Hook delay reduced when pulling allies

Buff: Hook T1 now also improves melee damage Dynamo Fix: Fixed Quantum Entanglement not deselecting if you get silenced while targeting

Buff: Kinetic Pulse T2 now affects melee damage too

Fix: Fixed Magic Carpet + Dynamo heal interaction

Nerf: Singularity cooldown increased from 191s to 215s

Nerf: Singularity now deals half damage to objectives

Fix: Singularity fixed tooltip referencing knock-up that it doesn’t do Grey Talon Immobilizing Trap renamed to Spirit Snare

Buff: Spirit Snare now applies a Curse debuff for 1.75s to all enemies in the radius when it triggers instead of a tether

Nerf: Spirit Snare T2 no longer increases slow by 1s

Buff: Spirit Snare T2 now increases Curse debuff by 0.5s

Buff: You can now shoot Charged Shot onto Spirit Snare center to trigger it to detonate immediately in a 30% increased radius

Buff: Charged Shot can now secure orbs Haze Nerf: Smoke Bomb T1 Sprint reduced from +6 to +5

Buff: Smoke Bomb T3 charge time reduced from 10s to 7s

Fix: Fixed Fixation not working correctly with debuff resist

Buff: Fixation T3 reduced from 0.15 to 0.12

Nerf: Sleep state no longer disables the target. It instead allows them to move at 2 m/s and be unable to take any other action (including stamina, mantle, parry etc). The target still wakes up on damage.

Buff: Sleep dagger now takes effect immediately, rather than after a brief delay

Fix: Fixed creeps sometimes attacking and waking on sleeping targets

Nerf: Bullet Dance cooldown increased from 138s to 150s

Nerf: Bullet Dance T1 reduced from +7 to +6 Spirit Damage

Buff: Bullet Dance T2 increased from -38s to -40s

Fix: Bullet Dance fixed an issue causing the game to freeze for the duration of the ult channel Infernus Buff: Flame Dash cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s

Buff: Flame Dash T3 changed from -19s CD to -15s

Buff: Flame Dash T3 now also makes the ability charged (15s charge time)

Buff: Afterburn spirit scaling increased from 0.5 to 0.6 Ivy Nerf: Melee damage and growth reduced by 15%

Nerf: Starting Health reduced from 550 to 525

Fix: Watcher’s Covenant fixed to replicate healing even when you are full

Buff: Watcher’s Covenant now initially locks onto the target in your facing direction if there is one

Buff: Stone Form now shows the Ivy player a visible radius indicator for where your hero will hit

Fix: Kudzu Bomb now grows on the ground if it hits geo instead of floating in the air

Nerf: Air Drop damage reduced from 150 to 125

Fix: Fixed Phantom Strike not grounding Ivy when using Air Drop

Buff: Air Drop now lets you choose to significantly reduce your initial upward momentum by holding the fly key down while casting the ability Kelvin Fix: Fixed some issues with being unable to shoot over half-height cover

Buff: Frost Grenade now also reduces Stamina Regeneration during the slow duration

Buff: Frozen Shelter now created on key up. While the key is down an outline of the area will be shown

Nerf: Frozen Shelter cooldown increased from 127s to 130s

Buff: Frozen Shelter T2 increased from -38s to -40s Lady Geist Buff: Malice can now secure orbs

Buff: Soul Exchange T2 changed from “-10% Min Health” to “On cast +40% Fire Rate for 8s”

Buff: Soul Exchange T3 changed from “On cast, +40% Fire Rate and +40% Spirit Resist for 8s” to “Silences enemies in 15m radius for 3s”

Buff: Life Drain duration increased from 2s to 2.5s

Buff: Life Drain T3 changed from “Enemy is Silenced while being Life Drained” to “Ability becomes charged and grants +1 Charge”. You can cast multiple Life Drains at the same time on different targets, no Charge Time Lash Buff: Ground Strike T1 improved from -9.5s Cooldown to -10s

Nerf: Death Slam cooldown increased from 137s to 140s

Nerf: Death Slam channel time increased from 2s to 2.3s

Buff: Death Slam Impact radius increased from 5m to 6m

Buff: Death Slam cone angle increased from 75 to 85

Buff: Death Slam cast range increased from 18m to 20m

Nerf: Death Slam T2 changed from +100 damage to -30s Cooldown

Nerf: Death Slam T3 changed from -56s Cooldown to Impact Area Stuns for 1s

Fix: Death Slam fixed a rendering issue that could lead to crashes, especially in tight spaces like Mid Boss arena McGinnis Buff: Mini Turrets HP gain per boon increased from 20 to 30

Buff: Mini Turrets no longer limit the damage they take to 33% of HP per second

Buff: Mini Turrets now have a minimum lifetime of 4s. If they are killed during this time, they will be marked for death regardless of what happens during that time. There will be a visual indication that they are malfunctioning/dying.

Nerf: Mini Turrets Fire Rate reduced by 20% Mirage Nerf: Fire Scarabs now applies its drain over 4s instead of frontloaded

Buff: Fire Scarabs no longer restricts you from hitting the same target (debuff duration refreshes)

Buff: Fire Scarabs launch window increased from 5s to 8s (can be extended by duration extender)

Buff: Traveler now allows you to rotate the camera

Buff: Traveler T2 changed from “-56 Cooldown” to “Grants Ally Traveler Benefits” (if cast on an enemy, it’ll give the bonus to the closest ally hero within 30m) Mo & Krill Buff: Burrow is no longer affected by Shoulder Charge

Buff: Spectral Wall no longer hits you while you are Burrowed

Buff: Scorn now heals you instantly rather than over 1s

Fix: Combo health gain tooltip clarified Paradox Nerf: Time Wall Time Stop duration reduced from 0.6s to 0.5s

Nerf: Kinetic Carbine Max Stop duration reduced from 0.5s to 0.4s

Nerf: Kinetic Carbine T1 reduced from +0.5s to +0.4s Pocket Nerf: Health growth reduced from 31 to 27

Buff: Enchanter’s Satchel T1 increased from -4.75s to -5s

Nerf: Enchanter’s Satchel Escape Duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s

Enchanter’s Satchel T3 now also increases Escape Duration by +0.5s

Nerf: Flying Cloak duration increased from 3.2 to 3.4s (slower speed, same overall distance)

Buff: Affliction now immediately deals 18% of Current HP on application

Nerf: Affliction DPS reduced from 27 to 12

Nerf: Affliction DPS Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.3 to 0.22

Nerf: Affliction radius reduced from 14m to 9m

Nerf: Affliction T3 reduced from +27 DPS to +15 DPS

Buff: Affliction T3 now also increases range by +5m and increases initial damage by 5% Seven Buff: Storm Cloud now grants you a secondary ability Lightning Strike. It is a one time use AoE ability. You can target anywhere in your ultimate range, after a 2s delay it releases a vertical lightning strike onto a 6m area, knocking enemies away from that radius (6m knockback) and dealing 150 Damage (1.5 spirit scaling). There is a visual indicator for enemies that that area is about to be hit.

Nerf: Storm Cloud DPS reduced from 125 to 110

Buff: Storm Cloud T3 now also allows you to float around at 2.5m/s speed Shiv Fix: Fixed some targeting issues with Killing Blow Vindicta Nerf: Health reduced from 550 to 525

Buff: Crow Familiar projectile speed increased from 3500 to 4750

Buff: Stake cooldown reduced from 42s to 40s

Buff: Stake T2 increased from -19s Cooldown to -20s

Nerf: Stake T3 reduced from +0.75s to 0.5s

Buff: Stake T3 now also increases capture radius by +2m

Nerf: Assassinate time between charges increased from 1.6s to 2s

Nerf: Assassinate base damage reduced from 130 to 120

Nerf: Assassinate T2 damage reduced from 140 to 130 Viscous Fix: Fixed visual parry cooldown bug with Puddle Punch

Buff: The Cube cooldown reduced from 48s to 42s

Nerf: The Cube cast range reduced from 30m to 26m

Buff: Puddle Punch radius increased from 4 to 4.5

Nerf: Puddle Punch slow reduced from 20% to 15%

Nerf: Puddle Punch T2 slow reduced from 20% to 15%

Buff: Puddle Punch T3 now also causes the Punch to become a heavy melee

Nerf: Goo Ball damage Spirit Power scaling reduced from 1.3 to 1.1

Nerf: Goo Ball damage T2 reduced from 120 to 90 Warden Nerf: Fire Rate Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.25 to 0.22

Nerf: Last Stand Resistance reduced from 60% to 30%

Nerf: Last Stand now only goes on cooldown for 20s when interrupted rather than full

Buff: Last Stand T2 now also reduces cooldown by 35s

Buff: Last Stand T3 changed from “-56s Cooldown” to “+50% Bullet and Spirit Resistance During Channel and +2.5s Duration” Wraith Buff: Bullet damage growth increased 0.37 to 0.39

Buff: Full Auto T2 Spirit Damage Per Bullet now has default 0.05 Spirit Power scaling

Nerf: Full Auto T3 reduces the improved Spirit Power scaling from 0.1 to 0.05

Nerf: Full Auto T3 changed from 30% Bullet Lifesteal to 20% Bullet and Spirit Lifesteal

Buff: Telekinesis cast time reduced from 0.7s to 0.4s

Buff: Telekinesis projectile speed increased from 650 to 750

Buff: Telekinesis now briefly lifts the enemy and then slams them to the ground and leaves the target with 2.5s of silence and disarm

Buff: Telekinesis T2 duration now applies to the silence and disarm, increased to +0.75s

Buff: Telekinesis T3 now causes the projectile to bounce to another nearby hero within 20m Yamato Buff: Flying Strike T3 now also lets you grapple to ally heroes

Buff: Shadow Transformation cast time reduced from 2s to 1.5s

Nerf: Shadow Transformation no longer has a 0.6s post cast time

Buff: Shadow Transformation T3 now also increases Resist by 15%

That is everything from the latest Deadlock update patch notes on December 6. Which part of the Deadlock update are you most excited to test out? Tell us in the comments below.