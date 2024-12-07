Deadlock Patch Notes (December 6): Raven, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

After delaying the update for a day from the initial announcement, Valve finally released the new update for Deadlock. The new changelogs bring us a new hero and massive competitive changes. Read the full Deadlock patch notes for December 6 and learn all the changes in the update including buffs, nerfs, and more.
Deadlock December 6 Patch Notes
New Hero Labs Hero: Raven
A new unreleased hero marks its entry in the Deadlock characters roster with the December 6 update. Raven is the new hero labs character who will be available for the specific mode while its abilities and UI change.
- New Feature: Park Theming
- Added park-themed backdrops and updated tree models.
- Leaderboard Updates
- View the top 3 heroes and the overall skill rating for each player on the main leaderboard.
- Post-Game Survey
- Moved the survey to the final score screen and added a text box field.
- Communication Improvements
- Muting a player now silences map drawing, pings, and chatwheel messages.
Performance and Settings
- Performance Optimizations
- Improved rendering performance on map assets.
- New Settings
- Force English hero and item names.
- Toggle crouch keybind.
- Additional build search language.
Deadlock Patch Notes: Bug Fixes
- General Fixes
- Fixed shop search, parry effects, music, and various sound effects.
- Addressed wall jumping, minimap clicking, and UI clipping issues.
- Hero-Specific Fixes
- Updated animations, effects, and sounds for Mirage, Shiv, Lash, and more.
- Fixed tooltip inaccuracies for Bebop, Grey Talon, and Yamato.
- Updated voice lines for Krill and Ivy.
- Introduced the Telemetry HUD: an in-game tool to track frame rate and network performance. Enable it under Settings > Game.
- Improved the Learn to Play: Added new tutorial images in collaboration with Toastyghostey.
Steam Input Support
- Introduced a new Crouch Toggle button for flexible gameplay.
- Three official control schemes were added: Standard, Gyro, and FlickStick.
- Implemented a config versioning system to ensure compatibility and prevent issues with outdated configurations.
Deadlock Patch Notes December 6: Misc Gameplay Changes
New Features:
- Extra Competitive Option: Players can now choose to queue with similarly skilled and competitive teammates.
- Queue Options Button: The Extra Competitive option, Incoming Chat, and Lane Preference settings are now grouped together for easier access.
Matchmaking Adjustments:
- Party Size Limit: Reduced the maximum party size for high-ranked players to 2.
- Team Composition: The matchmaker will now prioritize teams with at least 2 frontliners.
Hero and Item Changes:
- Hero Movement Speed: Heroes now have slightly increased base movement speed.
- Sprint Items: Reduced the movement speed bonus from Sprint Boots and Enduring Speed.
- Carrying Urn: Reduced its movement speed bonus and fixed its interaction with abilities like Ivy’s Air Drop.
- Trooper Interactions: Troopers on ziplines will dismount when shot, and players can no longer be zapped while flying over buildings.
Patron Health Changes:
- Reduced the Patron’s health and regeneration rate, especially early game.
Deadlock Patch Notes: Soul System Changes
- Soul Distribution: A new system distributes souls to the lowest net-worth players on a team to encourage more even resource distribution.
- Soul Orb Duplication: Changes have been made to prevent abuse of the soul orb duplication mechanic.
Objective changes:
- Several recent changes related to soul duplication and Guardian balance have been reverted. Here are the changes:
- Reverted: – Guardians now deal 25% more damage to troopers
- Reverted: – Guardians now take 25% more damage from troopers/players
- Reverted: – Range to be considered for souls reduced by 5m
- Reverted: – Troopers now do 20% more damage to each other
Deadlock Patch Notes: Item Buffs and Nerfs
Here are all the item changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for December 6. This includes all the buffs and nerfs:
Weapon Items
|Items
|Changes
|Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 15% to 12%
|Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 25% to 22%
Nerf: Bullet Resist reduced from 5% to 4%
|Nerf: Cooldown increased from 7.5s to 8.5s
|Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 13% to 11%
|Nerf: Threshold increased from 60% to 65%
Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 22% to 20%
|Nerf: Weapon Damage vs NPC reduced from 30% to 26%
|Nerf: Fire Rate reduced from 11% to 10%
|Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 6% to 3%
|Buff: Now builds into Frenzy
|Buff: Ammo increased from 18% to 24%
|Nerf: Cooldown increased from 19s to 20s
|Nerf: Bonus Health reduced from +75 to +65
|Buff: Proc bonus changed from 3% Spirit Power to 3% Spirit Amp
|Buff: Now provides +20% Melee Resistance
|Buff: Bleed damage increased from 2.5% to 2.75%
|Nerf: Spirit Power reduced from 11 to 7
Fix: Added alternate desaturated variant for friendly versions of this
|Nerf: Now reduces your Fire Rate by 10% and movespeed by 0.5
Buff: Weapon Damage increased from 20% to 30%
Buff: Far range Weapon Damage increased from +50% to +70%
|Buff: Melee Resistance increased from 25% to 30%
|Buff: Now builds from Berserker. Grants Berserker passive. Increases bonus per stack from 6% to 8%. Provides +12 ammo, 150 Bonus Health, +10% Bullet Resist. Stat bonuses when 50% below unchanged (4 m/s, 40% Fire Rate, 55% Bullet Resist, has 4s buffer memory)
|Buff: The headshot debuff will now stack from different sources, diminishingly (24%, 12%, 6%, etc)
|Nerf: Spot radius increased from 22m to 26m
|Nerf: Proc Chance reduced from 35% to 34%
|Nerf: Buildup difficulty increased by 18%
|Nerf: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 15% to 12%
Vitality Items
|Items
|Changes
|Nerf: Fire Rate reduced from 6% to 5%
|Nerf: Health bonus reduced from +45 to +30
|Nerf: Time to heal increased from 2s to 2.75s
|Nerf: Cooldown reduction reduced from 8% to 6%
|Nerf: No longer has +9 Spirit Power
Buff: Now has +3 HP Regen
Buff: Now has +10% Ammo
|Buff: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 25s
|Nerf: When shot while invisible, you will require 1s to go back invisible rather than 0.25s
Nerf: Cooldown increased from 18s to 22s
|Buff: No longer gets interrupted on slam down if you get shot
|Buff: Duration increased from 3.5s to 4s
Nerf: Stamina movement distance reduced by 25%
|Nerf: Range reduced from 32m to 28m
|Buff: Buff duration increased from 4s to 5s
Buff: Heal on active increased from 10% Max HP to 300 HP
|Buff: Now has 20% Slow Resistance
|Nerf: No longer provides +12% Cooldown Reduction
Buff: Now upgrades from Healbane. Provides +60% Anti Healing for 8s on Spirit Damage dealt.
Spirit Items
|Items
|Changes
|Buff: Duration increased from 6s to 8s
Nerf: No longer grants +50 Health
Buff: Now grants +70 Spirit Shield
|Buff: Duration increased from 4.5s to 5s
Buff: Bullet Resist reduced from -11% to -12%
|Nerf: Cooldown increased from 26s to 28s
|Buff: Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s
|Buff: Bleed damage increased from 1.4% to 1.5%
|Buff: Cooldown for charged abilities reduced from 30% to 25%
|Buff: Allows you to float around slowly (2 m/s)
|Buff: Now pierces through all enemies in the path
Buff: Projectile and collision size increased by 40%
|Nerf: Ability range reduced from +20% to +18%
Nerf: Ability duration reduced from +20% to +18
Nerf: Spirit Power reduced from +20 to +18
|Buff: Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s
|Buff: Fire Rate increased from 10% to 15%
|Nerf: Stun duration reduced from 0.9 to 0.75
Buff: Stun now lasts 1s longer against airborne targets based on how high off the ground they are (up to 30m)
|Nerf: Cast delay increased from 0.3s to 0.6s
|Nerf: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 12% to 10%
Buff: Ability Duration increased from 7% to 10%
|Buff: Damage increased from 45% to 50%
|Buff: Duration increased from 7s to 8s
Deadlock Patch Notes: Hero Buffs and Nerfs
Here are all the hero changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for December 6. This includes all the buffs and nerfs:
Hero Changes Abrams Nerf: Bullet Damage decreased from 4.68 to 4.5
Buff: Spirit Siphon spirit scaling increased from 0.5 to 0.65
Bebop Buff: Uppercut now only locks enemies out of air control for a max of 0.5s (down from 1s)
Buff: Hook now shows a hero icon when you connect with a target
Buff: Hook delay reduced when pulling allies
Buff: Hook T1 now also improves melee damage
Dynamo Fix: Fixed Quantum Entanglement not deselecting if you get silenced while targeting
Buff: Kinetic Pulse T2 now affects melee damage too
Fix: Fixed Magic Carpet + Dynamo heal interaction
Nerf: Singularity cooldown increased from 191s to 215s
Nerf: Singularity now deals half damage to objectives
Fix: Singularity fixed tooltip referencing knock-up that it doesn’t do
Grey Talon Immobilizing Trap renamed to Spirit Snare
Buff: Spirit Snare now applies a Curse debuff for 1.75s to all enemies in the radius when it triggers instead of a tether
Nerf: Spirit Snare T2 no longer increases slow by 1s
Buff: Spirit Snare T2 now increases Curse debuff by 0.5s
Buff: You can now shoot Charged Shot onto Spirit Snare center to trigger it to detonate immediately in a 30% increased radius
Buff: Charged Shot can now secure orbs
Haze Nerf: Smoke Bomb T1 Sprint reduced from +6 to +5
Buff: Smoke Bomb T3 charge time reduced from 10s to 7s
Fix: Fixed Fixation not working correctly with debuff resist
Buff: Fixation T3 reduced from 0.15 to 0.12
Nerf: Sleep state no longer disables the target. It instead allows them to move at 2 m/s and be unable to take any other action (including stamina, mantle, parry etc). The target still wakes up on damage.
Buff: Sleep dagger now takes effect immediately, rather than after a brief delay
Fix: Fixed creeps sometimes attacking and waking on sleeping targets
Nerf: Bullet Dance cooldown increased from 138s to 150s
Nerf: Bullet Dance T1 reduced from +7 to +6 Spirit Damage
Buff: Bullet Dance T2 increased from -38s to -40s
Fix: Bullet Dance fixed an issue causing the game to freeze for the duration of the ult channel
Infernus Buff: Flame Dash cooldown reduced from 40s to 35s
Buff: Flame Dash T3 changed from -19s CD to -15s
Buff: Flame Dash T3 now also makes the ability charged (15s charge time)
Buff: Afterburn spirit scaling increased from 0.5 to 0.6
Ivy Nerf: Melee damage and growth reduced by 15%
Nerf: Starting Health reduced from 550 to 525
Fix: Watcher’s Covenant fixed to replicate healing even when you are full
Buff: Watcher’s Covenant now initially locks onto the target in your facing direction if there is one
Buff: Stone Form now shows the Ivy player a visible radius indicator for where your hero will hit
Fix: Kudzu Bomb now grows on the ground if it hits geo instead of floating in the air
Nerf: Air Drop damage reduced from 150 to 125
Fix: Fixed Phantom Strike not grounding Ivy when using Air Drop
Buff: Air Drop now lets you choose to significantly reduce your initial upward momentum by holding the fly key down while casting the ability
Kelvin Fix: Fixed some issues with being unable to shoot over half-height cover
Buff: Frost Grenade now also reduces Stamina Regeneration during the slow duration
Buff: Frozen Shelter now created on key up. While the key is down an outline of the area will be shown
Nerf: Frozen Shelter cooldown increased from 127s to 130s
Buff: Frozen Shelter T2 increased from -38s to -40s
Lady Geist Buff: Malice can now secure orbs
Buff: Soul Exchange T2 changed from “-10% Min Health” to “On cast +40% Fire Rate for 8s”
Buff: Soul Exchange T3 changed from “On cast, +40% Fire Rate and +40% Spirit Resist for 8s” to “Silences enemies in 15m radius for 3s”
Buff: Life Drain duration increased from 2s to 2.5s
Buff: Life Drain T3 changed from “Enemy is Silenced while being Life Drained” to “Ability becomes charged and grants +1 Charge”. You can cast multiple Life Drains at the same time on different targets, no Charge Time
Lash Buff: Ground Strike T1 improved from -9.5s Cooldown to -10s
Nerf: Death Slam cooldown increased from 137s to 140s
Nerf: Death Slam channel time increased from 2s to 2.3s
Buff: Death Slam Impact radius increased from 5m to 6m
Buff: Death Slam cone angle increased from 75 to 85
Buff: Death Slam cast range increased from 18m to 20m
Nerf: Death Slam T2 changed from +100 damage to -30s Cooldown
Nerf: Death Slam T3 changed from -56s Cooldown to Impact Area Stuns for 1s
Fix: Death Slam fixed a rendering issue that could lead to crashes, especially in tight spaces like Mid Boss arena
McGinnis Buff: Mini Turrets HP gain per boon increased from 20 to 30
Buff: Mini Turrets no longer limit the damage they take to 33% of HP per second
Buff: Mini Turrets now have a minimum lifetime of 4s. If they are killed during this time, they will be marked for death regardless of what happens during that time. There will be a visual indication that they are malfunctioning/dying.
Nerf: Mini Turrets Fire Rate reduced by 20%
Mirage Nerf: Fire Scarabs now applies its drain over 4s instead of frontloaded
Buff: Fire Scarabs no longer restricts you from hitting the same target (debuff duration refreshes)
Buff: Fire Scarabs launch window increased from 5s to 8s (can be extended by duration extender)
Buff: Traveler now allows you to rotate the camera
Buff: Traveler T2 changed from “-56 Cooldown” to “Grants Ally Traveler Benefits” (if cast on an enemy, it’ll give the bonus to the closest ally hero within 30m)
Mo & Krill Buff: Burrow is no longer affected by Shoulder Charge
Buff: Spectral Wall no longer hits you while you are Burrowed
Buff: Scorn now heals you instantly rather than over 1s
Fix: Combo health gain tooltip clarified
Paradox Nerf: Time Wall Time Stop duration reduced from 0.6s to 0.5s
Nerf: Kinetic Carbine Max Stop duration reduced from 0.5s to 0.4s
Nerf: Kinetic Carbine T1 reduced from +0.5s to +0.4s
Nerf: Health growth reduced from 31 to 27
Buff: Enchanter’s Satchel T1 increased from -4.75s to -5s
Nerf: Enchanter’s Satchel Escape Duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s
Enchanter’s Satchel T3 now also increases Escape Duration by +0.5s
Nerf: Flying Cloak duration increased from 3.2 to 3.4s (slower speed, same overall distance)
Buff: Affliction now immediately deals 18% of Current HP on application
Nerf: Affliction DPS reduced from 27 to 12
Nerf: Affliction DPS Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.3 to 0.22
Nerf: Affliction radius reduced from 14m to 9m
Nerf: Affliction T3 reduced from +27 DPS to +15 DPS
Buff: Affliction T3 now also increases range by +5m and increases initial damage by 5%
Seven Buff: Storm Cloud now grants you a secondary ability Lightning Strike. It is a one time use AoE ability. You can target anywhere in your ultimate range, after a 2s delay it releases a vertical lightning strike onto a 6m area, knocking enemies away from that radius (6m knockback) and dealing 150 Damage (1.5 spirit scaling). There is a visual indicator for enemies that that area is about to be hit.
Nerf: Storm Cloud DPS reduced from 125 to 110
Buff: Storm Cloud T3 now also allows you to float around at 2.5m/s speed
Shiv Fix: Fixed some targeting issues with Killing Blow Vindicta Nerf: Health reduced from 550 to 525
Buff: Crow Familiar projectile speed increased from 3500 to 4750
Buff: Stake cooldown reduced from 42s to 40s
Buff: Stake T2 increased from -19s Cooldown to -20s
Nerf: Stake T3 reduced from +0.75s to 0.5s
Buff: Stake T3 now also increases capture radius by +2m
Nerf: Assassinate time between charges increased from 1.6s to 2s
Nerf: Assassinate base damage reduced from 130 to 120
Nerf: Assassinate T2 damage reduced from 140 to 130
Viscous Fix: Fixed visual parry cooldown bug with Puddle Punch
Buff: The Cube cooldown reduced from 48s to 42s
Nerf: The Cube cast range reduced from 30m to 26m
Buff: Puddle Punch radius increased from 4 to 4.5
Nerf: Puddle Punch slow reduced from 20% to 15%
Nerf: Puddle Punch T2 slow reduced from 20% to 15%
Buff: Puddle Punch T3 now also causes the Punch to become a heavy melee
Nerf: Goo Ball damage Spirit Power scaling reduced from 1.3 to 1.1
Nerf: Goo Ball damage T2 reduced from 120 to 90
Warden Nerf: Fire Rate Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.25 to 0.22
Nerf: Last Stand Resistance reduced from 60% to 30%
Nerf: Last Stand now only goes on cooldown for 20s when interrupted rather than full
Buff: Last Stand T2 now also reduces cooldown by 35s
Buff: Last Stand T3 changed from “-56s Cooldown” to “+50% Bullet and Spirit Resistance During Channel and +2.5s Duration”
Wraith Buff: Bullet damage growth increased 0.37 to 0.39
Buff: Full Auto T2 Spirit Damage Per Bullet now has default 0.05 Spirit Power scaling
Nerf: Full Auto T3 reduces the improved Spirit Power scaling from 0.1 to 0.05
Nerf: Full Auto T3 changed from 30% Bullet Lifesteal to 20% Bullet and Spirit Lifesteal
Buff: Telekinesis cast time reduced from 0.7s to 0.4s
Buff: Telekinesis projectile speed increased from 650 to 750
Buff: Telekinesis now briefly lifts the enemy and then slams them to the ground and leaves the target with 2.5s of silence and disarm
Buff: Telekinesis T2 duration now applies to the silence and disarm, increased to +0.75s
Buff: Telekinesis T3 now causes the projectile to bounce to another nearby hero within 20m
Yamato Buff: Flying Strike T3 now also lets you grapple to ally heroes
Buff: Shadow Transformation cast time reduced from 2s to 1.5s
Nerf: Shadow Transformation no longer has a 0.6s post cast time
Buff: Shadow Transformation T3 now also increases Resist by 15%
That is everything from the latest Deadlock update patch notes on December 6. Which part of the Deadlock update are you most excited to test out? Tell us in the comments below.