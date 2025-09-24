James Gunn Confirms a Villain Who Will Appear in Man of Tomorrrow

James Gunn is hell bent on giving DC Studios a much-needed makeover, and Superman, his first attempt at doing so, proved that he is not messing around. Recently, James Gunn announced ‘Man of Tomorrow’ as the next Superman movie. While the plot details of the upcoming movie are scarce at the moment, James Gunn has confirmed one villain who will appear in Man of Tomorrow.

Image Credit: Eugene Powers / Shutterstock

Recently, Superman was released digitally and it brings a surprise for fans. In the digital copies of Superman, James Gunn has a monologue talking about the movie. In that monologue, Gunn talked about the villains Superman faced and confirmed that The Engineer will return in Man of Tomorrow. Gunn says-

“Superman is fighting against her and against Ultra Man knowing that he would be protected as he went down and crashed as hard as he could into the ground, knocking The Engineer unconscious. She’s out of the movie. Where does she go? Well, you’re going to find that out in the next movie.”

In Superman (2025), we saw Superman fighting The Engineer and she was hit hard by the supe. The movie didn’t show whether The Engineer survived the fatal blows by Superman, and now we know that she did survive the fight and will appear next in Man of Tomorrow.

So, with that being said, it is pretty much confirmed that The Engineer will return in Man of Tomorrow, but we can’t say for sure in what capacity. Maybe she attempts to rescue Lex Luthor from prison, but that’s all we can assume as of now. So, with that being said, let’s wait and see what the DCU has in store for us.