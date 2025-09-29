James Gunn Open up About Rumors of Brainiac as Villain in Man of Tomorrow

Recently, James Gunn shared the cover of the Man of Tomorrow script with a brain-like drawing on the cover page. This raised strong speculation about Brainiac being a part of Superman’s brand-new exploits. Now, with the rumors in the air, James Gunn himself has responded to the question of whether Brainiac will be in Man of Tomorrow or not.

Did James Gunn Intentionally Tease Man of Tomorrow’s Cover?

Image Credit: DC Comics

James Gunn said what he did on social media was no accident. Recently, Gunn sat down with Entertainment Weekly and was asked about his rather interesting X post. To this, James responded by saying that he was fully aware of the fallout that may follow his online atomic drop.

However, he also confirmed that, though the speculations of Brainiac appearing in Man of Tomorrow are nothing less than a Pythagorean cup, DC Studios and Gunn himself are certain that they will keep what’s actually happening in the movie under wraps. He quoted-

“Listen, of course I wasn’t unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic, but I think we’ll hold off from what exactly is happening.”

Now, while the speculations are flooding the internet as if the World Wide Web is the RMS Titanic, this statement from James Gunn changes a lot of things. First off, there is a good chance that Gunn did what he did to, for the lack of a better word, manipulate the fanbase, or to put it simply, cause a misdirection.

However, on the other hand, we could also be witnessing another No Way Home situation. Whatever the case may be, I guess we will have to wait and see what else surfaces to reach a definitive conclusion.