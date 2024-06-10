Home > AI > Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference

Data Science vs Artificial Intelligence: Understanding the Difference

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 1
In Short
  • While Data Science is used for interpretation, visualization, and extracting key insights, AI is aimed at creating intelligent systems similar to humans.
  • Data Science offers robust, data-backed insights for decision making whereas AI can be widely used in many domains.
  • Data Science uses statistical methods to draw insights whereas AI uses neural networks to train and create general-purpose AI models.

While Data Science is closely related to the Artificial Intelligence field, there are many differences between the two disciplines. The differences are mostly in terms of their scope, methodologies, and objectives. There are also different applications of Data Science and AI. So to explore the differences between the two fields, let’s go through this comparison between Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Table of Contents

What is Data Science?

Data Science relates to a discipline that analyzes data using various statistical techniques to draw insights and knowledge. It includes structuring and cleaning the data, running data analysis, generating visualization to communicate the insights better, and building predictive modeling based on the given data.

Data scientists also use various programming languages such as Pythion, R, and SQL which are core to statistical computing. Not just that, for predictive modeling, data scientists also use deep learning techniques which make it closely related to Artificial Intelligence. From forecasting sales trends to sentiment analysis, deep learning is widely used in Data Science.

what is data science
Image Courtesy: Google

Basically, the objective of data science is to find correlations, hidden patterns, trends, and anomalies that can help in robust, data-backed decision-making. Its application is seen in various domains such as marketing, finance, healthcare, and social sciences.

Related Articles
What is Neuralink? Everything We Know About the Brain Chip
Arjun Sha Jun 9, 2024

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a broad term, and it’s a subset of machine learning. AI relates to building intelligent models that can perform tasks similar to humans showcasing reasonable intelligence. General-purpose AI models are not only trained on structured data, but also on texts, images, videos, code, and more.

AI chatgpt processing data

This allows AI models to perform several natural-language tasks and infer meaning from data, beyond just data analysis. AI models are not just trained for data analysis but still, they can reason with data and extract key insights, just like humans. It’s trained on massive data in a neural network to create an intelligent system.

In the context of data analysis, AI models can also be used to draw out insights and knowledge in several domains. However, the difference lies in their methodologies and objectives.

Related Articles
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
Arjun Sha Jun 8, 2024

What’s the Difference Between Data Science and AI

As I said above, Data Science employs statistical methods to analyze data and infer insights. Methods such as regression analysis, hypothesis testing, and predictive statistics are some of the common statistical techniques. This leads to data-driven decisions and predictions.

Whereas AI aims to create an intelligent model, mimicking human intelligence which can be used to extract insights from both structured and unstructured data. AI is trained using large-scale neural networks, and it’s not limited to data analysis. ML researchers work with frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, etc. to train the model.

Apart from that, in terms of objectives, Data Science’s scope is limited to data interpretation and data visualization, leading to better decision-making. On the other hand, an AI system is aimed at creating an overall intelligent model that can learn, reason with data, and make decisions.

Related Articles
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
Arjun Sha Jun 6, 2024

Applications of Data Science and AI

Data Science is largely used in finance for sales trends, decision-making, risk assessment, and fraud detection. In marketing as well, it’s used for analyzing customer behavior to create personalized strategies tailored to customers. Besides that, data science is used for predicting weather conditions, stock prices; forecasting disease outbreaks in healthcare, and more.

On the other hand, AI is currently being used for many Generative AI applications. It can be used to create customer chatbots, natural language processing to create new content, data analysis and interpretation, diagnosing diseases using medical imaging, and more. Its application is pretty wide and we are slowly seeing AI being used in almost all the fields.

#Tags
#AI#Data Science

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 1
  • Techgropse says:

    Great article! This is a clear and insightful breakdown of the differences between Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024
12 Best GPTs for ChatGPT to Use in 2024
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
ChatGPT offers you tons of GPTs to install and use from the GPT store. However, there are just way too many of them with similar ideas, and you might end up getting confused. So, we have handpicked the best ones to use, and the Canva GPT integration easily tops that list. Besides that, Scholar GPT takes care of your research needs. You also have super helpful educational GPTs like Khan Academy's Tutor Me tool and Code Copilot. In addition, you can also make use of the Mia AI GPT to get your very own therapist.
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
What is a Large Language Model (LLM): Explained
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
A large language model is essentially a deep-learning algorithm that is designed to understand, process, and generate human language. It predicts the next word in a sentence based on the principles of probability. LLMs are trained on an extensive dataset of textual data from the internet, books, archives, etc.
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
AI Image Detection: How to Detect AI-Generated Images
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
C2PA has developed a powerful tool called Content Credentials to detect AI-generated images. If the images have been modified or metadata has been removed, Content Credentials can still detect AI images and their source. Other than that, you can find inconsistencies in AI images and check for watermarks.
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
This AI Sound Effect Generator Is a Cheat Code Every Creator Needs
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Elevenlabs has officially released their AI sound effects generator and I decided to give it a try. I used the free version, which gives you a 10,000 quota per month to use. Every generation takes up 200 of the provided quotas. Meanwhile, paid plans start at $5 per month. The generator works best with non-complex prompts and the free version does not provide the best quality either. I realized that the best way to put it to some good use is by generating sound effects separately and putting them together with audio editing.
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Why was OpenAI's Sam Altman Fired? These New Details Worry Me
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
View quick summary
Last year, OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, only to appoint him back to the position a couple of days later. Now, some more details from ex-OpenAI board members, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley, have revealed the actual reasons behind Altman's firing and that has understandably raised some big concerns in the community. From "psychological abuse" to secrecy and lies, Altman has been accused of it all by the ex-board members.
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Meta Trains Its AI on Your Instagram and FB Photos; Here's How to Opt Out
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Meta is using images and other data from Instagram and Facebook to train its AI models. It's opt-in by default and users are being notified now. You can ask Meta to stop training on your personal data, but it will only apply to data gathered from third-party services. Meta has also made it harder to opt out by asking for evidence to further process the request.
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Google's AI is Losing It! Asks Users to Eat Rocks, Add Glue to Pizza & More
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Google's new AI Overview experience in Search is rolling out to users in the US. People are complaining about the misinformation AI Overview is generating. We have collated some of the replies generated by Google's AI Overview. Essentially, Google has redefined the relationship of a search engine provider and taken the role of a publisher.
Load More