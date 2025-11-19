Daniel Radcliffe Wishes His Best to New Harry Potter TV Series Actor in a Heartfelt Letter

Classes are to be in session once again at Hogwarts, with a brand new Harry Potter series set to come out. However, this time around, as we already know, a new set of actors will appear as the lead characters of the series, namely, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. While we await the new stars to appear on our screen, Daniel Radcliffe reached out to Dominic McLaughlin with a heartfelt letter, encouraging him with kind words.

Daniel Radcliffe Writes an Emotional Letter to Dominic McLaughlin

Image Credit: Instagram (via arabellastantonofficial)

Recently, Daniel Radcliffe sat down with Good Morning America, where he was asked about the new Harry Potter series. To this, he responded by saying that he is extremely excited for the latest show and revealed that he wrote a letter to Dominic McLaughlin in which he wished the young actor to have a really great time.

He revealed that looking at the young kids taking up these roles made him think of his time and how crazy it was. In his comment, Daniel said-

“I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did, I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time. I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.”

It is truly beautiful to see this passage of legacy being carried out with so much enthusiasm and positivity. Now, all we need to hope for is that Warner Bros lives up to the expectations fans have from this upcoming show. Till then, we will bring you any further update that comes our way as we wait for Harry Potter to be released sometime in 2027.