This Harry Potter Star Is Set to Reprise His Role in HBO’s Upcoming TV Show

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has created a massive buzz lately with the casting announcements of the most high-profile characters. Now, finally, the series has added to the anticipation by introducing a familiar face to the cast.

You might remember the one who portrayed Filius Flitwick, the Charms Professor. Now, what if we say that the original actor, Warwick Davis, has been signed to portray the character once again, and this time for a new audience? Recognized for his exceptional knowledge of Charms and his position at the Ravenclaw House, Warwick’s Flitwick garnered a lot of praise and ended up becoming a fan-favorite character to have appeared in all eight Harry Potter films. So, now that the news of the beloved wizard’s return has surfaced, fans can’t keep calm.

While the film series adapted J.K. Rowling’s story to the fullest, it seems the HBO series will also shed light on each and every detail that couldn’t be explored earlier. Well, that’s because this time it will be multiple full-fledged seasons that will expand the story’s horizons.

For the unacquainted, Davis is one of the highest-grossing supporting actors of all time, who has worked in some of the top-notch projects, including the Star Wars film series, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and more.

Apart from casting Davis, the HBO Series also added some other actors, including Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Well, Harry Potter Season 1 is still far away from what you can imagine, as it is still in the early stages of development, so let’s wait patiently and see if the television series can stay up to all the hype it has been creating since it was announced.