Harry Potter HBO Series Starts Filming; First Look at Dominic McLaughlin Revealed

HBO has confirmed today that the much-awaited Harry Potter series has entered production. Apart from this exciting news, fans were also treated to the first look of Dominic McLaughlin as everyone’s beloved wizard, Harry Potter.

Well, no fan ever thought that someone would replace Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter one day. But it seems the creators made the right choice. Warner Bros. shared the first look of McLaughlin as the boy with the scar, Harry Potter, on their official website.

Image Credits: Warner Bros. Press Release

Fans can’t seem to stop talking about Dominic’s adorable look as the young wizard. In the set photo, the boy flaunts the round glasses and Hogwarts uniform, keeping an innocent smile on his face. Initially, fans were skeptical, thinking if he could win hearts like Radcliffe did. However, now it seems, the first image of McLaughlin as Harry Potter was enough to convince the curious fandom.

A comment from an X user reads, ‘I think Dominic McLaughlin is even cuter than Daniel Radcliffe.’ ‘He looks eerily similar to Daniel Radcliffe,’ states another.

It has been decades since we last met Radcliffe’s Harry Potter, and now, it’s our chance to witness a new character carrying forward the legacy of the iconic character. Apart from Dominic McLaughlin, we will also see Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout grow up as Hermione and Ron.

Apart from Dominic’s first look and the great news about production, WB also confirmed new casting for the upcoming series. Here’s every new cast member:

Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch

Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

The Harry Potter movie franchise was undoubtedly popular, but it’s about time that we look forward to new iterations of the legendary characters. Also, the TV show format will give more room to the creators to tell the legendary story in great detail.

As of now, Warner Bros has confirmed several cast members for the series, but since the production has just begun, we will have to wait at least until next year to receive a first teaser (or trailer) for the series. The Harry Potter TV series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, but WB has yet to give us a more concrete release date.