HBO’s Harry Potter TV Show to Have 2 Seasons Initially with 6 Episodes Each: Sources

HBO’s Harry Potter has begun filming lately, and fans were treated to the first look of the lead actor, Dominic McLaughlin, as Harry Potter, the boy with a scar. It has been a couple of months since the creators of the anticipated series have bombarded the community with thrilling developments.

The series will take much longer to be released, but the show has already earned a viewership with its electrifying events and announcements of the cast. And interestingly, it looks like the creators are confident about the future of the series. That’s because recently, as reported by Redanian Intelligence, Season 2 of the Harry Potter TV Show is already on the cards and will be shot back-to-back with the first season. Each installment will feature six episodes.

Moreover, the sources confirm that Voldemort has been cast already, but the creators and the networks don’t want to spoil the thing by revealing the massive news just like that. In fact, they plan to give you a surprise when the pilot season arrives.

J.K. Rowling’s universe is no stranger to anyone, as many of us have grown up watching the Harry Potter movies. We have witnessed the lead actors stepping into the shoes of the legendary characters when they were somewhere between 10 and 12 years old and bidding us goodbye in the final movie in their teenage years. So, not only did we grow up watching them on the screens, but they also grew up entertaining us by portraying the characters that became every millennial’s favorite.

The final film in the Harry Potter series was released in 2011, and after fourteen years, a new Actor has taken the lead. When the first image of McLaughlin surfaced, while several fans didn’t like him as Harry Potter, there were several who found him adorable in the iconic uniform of Hogwarts and those round glasses. At the same time, the other cast members who were announced also seem to be a good fit to play the legendary characters on the small screen.