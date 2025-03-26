HBO’s Harry Potter Series Has Finally Got Its ‘Hagrid’

Undoubtedly, Harry Potter is one of the biggest film franchises in existence. Be it the story or the cast of the original film series, everything makes it worth the fame. So, when HBO announced a Harry Potter series, fans were disappointed as they weren’t sure if the project was a good idea.

John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu have already been cast for the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Severus Snape, respectively. And now, according to Deadline, the British comedian and actor Nick Frost is being eyed by the creators for the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter Series.

While the fandom questioned the casting call for Severus Snape, everyone seemed to be satisfied with the choice the creator made for Hagrid. An X user says, “The only casting so far that works for me. Maybe Lithgow, but gotta see how he does first“. Another comment read, “Absolutely perfect casting. There was no other choice — this is the way.”

Not only does the news come to us via reputable sources on X, but Nick Frost also hinted at it through his Instagram post, which had a caption: What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.

The British actor has blessed the industry with some amazing fictional characters, and now, finally, he is close to closing the ‘Hagrid’ deal for the anticipated TV Show. We are definitely excited to witness him as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, and if you are curious too, do let us know in the comments section below.