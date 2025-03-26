Home > News > HBO’s Harry Potter Series Has Finally Got Its ‘Hagrid’

HBO’s Harry Potter Series Has Finally Got Its ‘Hagrid’

Aparna Ukil
Nick Frost is being eyed for the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter show
Image Credit: X/@DEADLINE
In Short
  • HBO's Harry Potter series will be released either in late 2026 or early 2027.
  • While the cast for the lead characters is still not revealed, HBO has opened up about the actors who would portray your favorite characters in the TV Show.
  • As per some reports, Nick Frost has been approached for the role of Hagrid.
 

Undoubtedly, Harry Potter is one of the biggest film franchises in existence. Be it the story or the cast of the original film series, everything makes it worth the fame. So, when HBO announced a Harry Potter series, fans were disappointed as they weren’t sure if the project was a good idea.

John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu have already been cast for the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Severus Snape, respectively. And now, according to Deadline, the British comedian and actor Nick Frost is being eyed by the creators for the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter Series.

While the fandom questioned the casting call for Severus Snape, everyone seemed to be satisfied with the choice the creator made for Hagrid. An X user says, “The only casting so far that works for me. Maybe Lithgow, but gotta see how he does first“. Another comment read, “Absolutely perfect casting. There was no other choice — this is the way.”

Also Read: Harry Potter TV Show: Dumbledore Actor Officially Confirmed

Not only does the news come to us via reputable sources on X, but Nick Frost also hinted at it through his Instagram post, which had a caption: What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.

The British actor has blessed the industry with some amazing fictional characters, and now, finally, he is close to closing the ‘Hagrid’ deal for the anticipated TV Show. We are definitely excited to witness him as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, and if you are curious too, do let us know in the comments section below.

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is the Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda, Game Revolution, Forever Geek and Dexerto.

