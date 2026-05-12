Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur Are Marvel Rivals Season 8’s New Heroes

With only a few days to go before Marvel Rivals Season 8, NetEase has officially unveiled a trailer for the new season today. You don’t have to keep guessing about season 8’s new heroes anymore, as Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur are confirmed to join the Marvel Rivals hero roster.

Marvel Rivals Season 8 Trailer Reveals Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur Joining Hero Roster

NetEase Games has shared the trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 8 titled ‘Sins of Alchemax.’ The new season welcomes both Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur, as strongly suggested by the rumours before. Surprisingly, as Cyclops unleashes his ‘Optic Blast’ beam against the robotic foes, he crosses paths with Moon Girl, the companion of Devil Dinosaur.

You can watch the latest action-packed Marvel Rivals Season 8 Trailer featuring Cyclop, Moon Girl, and Devil Dinosaur here:

Season 8: Sins of Alchemax is imminent! 💥



The Gilded Saint may have purged the Time Plague from Lower Manhattan, but the root of the rot remains. Alchemax Headquarters stands defiant, shielded by a mysterious crimson Chronovium — fueled by a dimension of pure, kinetic force.… pic.twitter.com/2G7W36REhz — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) May 12, 2026

Devil Dinosaur is the 50th hero in the game and will be the first playable hero in Season 8, according to the latest reveals. However, it is currently unclear whether Moon Girl will be present with Devil Dinosaur. But fans expect her to show up similar to Peni Parker and SP//dr in Marvel Rivals.

Moreover, Devil Dinosaur is confirmed to be a Vanguard and has a team-up ability with The Punisher. As you might have guessed, Devil Dinosaur will be ravaging players with his jaws and is expected to apply a bleed effect to enemies. We will be getting a gameplay trailer for Devil Dinosaur next. So stay tuned!

On the other hand, Cyclops, the 51st hero overall, is confirmed to be a duelist. He will be joining the hero roster during the mid-season update (Season 8.5). Cyclops’ abilities kit remains unknown at the moment. However, his abilities will, of course, be centered around his powerful optic blasts from his eyes.

Marvel Rivals Season 8 will be released on May 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Apart from the two new heroes, NetEase Games will introduce plenty of new content in the coming hours. That said, are you excited to play as Devil Dinosaur in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below.