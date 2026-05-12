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Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur Are Marvel Rivals Season 8’s New Heroes

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Cyclops in Marvel Rivals Season 8
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • The first trailer for Marvel Rival Season 8 has been officially released by NetEase Games.
  • Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur are confirmed to be the new playable heroes in season 8.
  • Devil Dinosaur, the 50th hero in Marvel Rivals is confirmed to be the new Vanguard.
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With only a few days to go before Marvel Rivals Season 8, NetEase has officially unveiled a trailer for the new season today. You don’t have to keep guessing about season 8’s new heroes anymore, as Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur are confirmed to join the Marvel Rivals hero roster.

Marvel Rivals Season 8 Trailer Reveals Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur Joining Hero Roster

NetEase Games has shared the trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 8 titled ‘Sins of Alchemax.’ The new season welcomes both Cyclops and Devil Dinosaur, as strongly suggested by the rumours before. Surprisingly, as Cyclops unleashes his ‘Optic Blast’ beam against the robotic foes, he crosses paths with Moon Girl, the companion of Devil Dinosaur.

You can watch the latest action-packed Marvel Rivals Season 8 Trailer featuring Cyclop, Moon Girl, and Devil Dinosaur here:

Devil Dinosaur is the 50th hero in the game and will be the first playable hero in Season 8, according to the latest reveals. However, it is currently unclear whether Moon Girl will be present with Devil Dinosaur. But fans expect her to show up similar to Peni Parker and SP//dr in Marvel Rivals.

Moreover, Devil Dinosaur is confirmed to be a Vanguard and has a team-up ability with The Punisher. As you might have guessed, Devil Dinosaur will be ravaging players with his jaws and is expected to apply a bleed effect to enemies. We will be getting a gameplay trailer for Devil Dinosaur next. So stay tuned!

On the other hand, Cyclops, the 51st hero overall, is confirmed to be a duelist. He will be joining the hero roster during the mid-season update (Season 8.5). Cyclops’ abilities kit remains unknown at the moment. However, his abilities will, of course, be centered around his powerful optic blasts from his eyes.

Marvel Rivals Season 8 will be released on May 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Apart from the two new heroes, NetEase Games will introduce plenty of new content in the coming hours. That said, are you excited to play as Devil Dinosaur in the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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