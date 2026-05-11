Marvel Rivals Teases Devil Dinosaur for Season 8

With Marvel Rivals Season 8 all set to launch in a few days, NetEase Games has begun teasing the arrival of the next hero in a new teaser. As the leaks suggested earlier, Devil Dinosaur is officially joining the Marvel Rivals roster in Season 8 right before Cyclops.

Devil Dinosaur to Join Marvel Rivals in Season 8

Marvel Rivals has shared a new teaser on X today, confirming that Devil Dinosaur is next in line to join the ever-growing hero roster in Marvel Rivals Season 8. As per the X post and the latest notice from the collector, Devil Dinosaur has gone MIA from the premium exhibition.

The devil beast is described as a massive red dinosaur that remains friendly unless threatened. The description makes it clear that it’s none other than the fan-favorite Devil Dinosaur. The collector also has a $1.2 million bounty on Devil Dinosaur. The Time-Lost Devil-Beast is wanted alive at all costs, as you can see in the teaser below:

*NOTICE FROM THE COLLECTOR*



One premium exhibit has gone missing.



Description: Large. Red. Friendly unless provoked.



A temporary replacement has been installed in the museum until the original specimen is recovered.



If spotted, report immediately. pic.twitter.com/VEhvmvJdbU — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) May 11, 2026

Now, all signs point towards the fact that Devil Dinosaur will be the first playable hero in Marvel Rivals Season 8, not Cyclops.

Based on his size, we are certain that Devil Dinosaur will be announced as the new Vanguard very soon. However, we aren’t aware at the moment whether Devil Dinosaur’s companion, Moon Girl, will also join the hero roster in the upcoming season.

After Rogue and Deadpool (Vanguard), the Marvel Rivals community is excited to meet the adorable (unless provoked) Devil Dinosaur in the new season.

As NetEase Games has started the Season 8 promotion, we will get a complete gameplay trailer for Devil Dinosaur soon. Currently, there are no hints for the second playable hero of the eighth season. Will it be Cyclops or no? Only time will tell.

Since Devil Dinosaur’s leak turned out to be true today. It’s only a matter of time before Cyclops is announced to be the next hero to arrive in Marvel Rivals after Devil Dinosaur. Until then, what do you think about Devil Dinosaur being added to the game? Let us know in the comments below.