ChatGPT Pulse is OpenAI’s First Step Toward a Truly Personalized AI

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called ChatGPT Pulse that works proactively in the background to deliver personalized daily updates for you. It connects your calendar, chats, memory, and feedback to bring you a set of updates every morning. ChatGPT Pulse is designed to help you before you even ask a question and generates visual cards so you quickly scan and get on with your life.

As ChatGPT Pulse is currently in preview, it’s rolling out to Pro users first, who are on the $200 per month plan. OpenAI says the company will learn and improve the feature, and bring it to Plus users in the future.

If you are wondering how the new ChatGPT Pulse feature works, well, it does research for you each night, gathering information from your calendar, chat history, and ChatGPT memory. For example, if your calendar has a trip to a new country, ChatGPT Pulse will show tips, recommendations and other ideas in the form of visual cards. It can also generate updates for topics that you discuss often.

OpenAI says you can connect Google Calendar and Gmail with ChatGPT Pulse to generate relevant updates. This way, ChatGPT Pulse can remind you to buy a birthday gift, create a draft for a meeting, and more. You can also provide direct feedback to ChatGPT so that it learns your preferences and generates relevant updates accordingly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X about the ChatGPT Pulse feature, “Think of treating ChatGPT like a super-competent personal assistant: sometimes you ask for things you need in the moment, but if you share general preferences, it will do a good job for you proactively. This also points to what I believe is the future of ChatGPT: a shift from being all reactive to being significantly proactive, and extremely personalized.“

Basically, with ChatGPT Pulse, OpenAI is trying to make the AI chatbot more proactive and personalized. The ChatGPT maker is also working on an AI device and this feature may fit neatly to deliver a personalized experience.