ChatGPT Projects Come to Free Users to Organize Chats and Files in One Place

One of the premium ChatGPT features called Projects is now available to all users. ChatGPT Projects was launched in December last year for all paid subscribers, but now, free users can also create Projects in ChatGPT. If you are unaware, Projects is like a folder you can create inside ChatGPT where you can upload various files, images, and add custom instructions for that particular project.

It basically allows you to create a custom chatbot inside ChatGPT for a particular use case. For example, you can create a project for your health where you upload your medical reports. You can also create a project for studying, traveling, finance, and more. By the way, projects is powered by the new GPT-5 model.

OpenAI says free ChatGPT users can upload up to five files under each project. And ChatGPT Plus/Go/Edu users can upload up to 25 files, whereas Pro/Business/Enterprise customers can upload up to 40 files.

What is interesting is that OpenAI has also added Project-only memory inside ChatGPT. It means that your regular ChatGPT memory will not be used in projects. Projects will have their own memory, which is a nice change. Apart from that, you can customize projects by choosing colors and custom icons.

Note that to create scheduled tasks in ChatGPT, you still need a subscription. It would be great if OpenAI brought this feature to free users as well.