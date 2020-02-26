Canon India on Wednesday launched ‘EOS 850D’ camera that is packed with Dual Pixel CMOS AF, EOS intelligent tracking and recognition in optical viewfinder and high speed Auto Focus (iTR AF) for face detection and 4K video recording.

However, the company is yet to announce the price of the camera.

“At Canon, we relentlessly strive to understand user sentiments and deliver our products and services accordingly in line with their requirements. With the launch of our latest marvel EOS 850D, we want to provide the photography enthusiasts with an affordable product to further upgrade their skills in their photography journey,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

The EOS 850D offers a 24.1MP APS-C size CMOS sensor, EOS intelligent tracking and 4K video recording.

“We are confident that our latest offering will enable us to expand our consumer base in the imaging industry and increase our foothold in the segment,” Kobayashi added.

The Canon EOS 850D is ideal for photographers looking to acquire new skills and upgrade from an entry-level beginner model to mid-segment with high end functions and operability.

“Photography in India is at an exciting juncture, where both enthusiasts and professionals are looking at serious avenues to enhance their creative skills. With the launch of our new EOS 850D, we want to address the evolving requirements of users and further expand the imaging industry,” said C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products and Imaging Communication Products.