Call of Duty Confirms Multiple Large-Scale Warzone Maps Coming with Black Ops 7

As Activision gears up for the release of Black Ops 7, its Call of Duty studios are dropping new information on what players can expect in the weeks following the worldwide launch. This includes Raven Software, the primary developers on Warzone, who’ve outlined the Battle Royale’s future and provided some much-needed hope for the title’s passionate community.

Warzone, in case you weren’t aware, has started to feel quite stale. The title currently supports just one big map in Verdansk, and defaults to Rebirth Island for its faster-paced Resurgence mode. This map pool would’ve been acceptable if both arenas evolved over time or hosted broad changes with every seasonal update (like Fortnite), but sadly, that is not the case. The monotony has induced a strong sense of burnout for many players, and Raven has now revealed exactly how they plan to freshen up Warzone.

Avalon Coming to Warzone in Season 2 Alongside Big Map Rotation

Image Credit: Activision

The biggest new change coming to Warzone is, of course, a brand-new big map set in Avalon. Now confirmed to release alongside Black Ops 7 Season 2, the map will be tied to a new experience with a familiar name: Blackout. After its release, Avalon wil co-exist with Verdansk as a tech upgrade will finally allow Warzone to host multiple big maps.

For the time being, Raven has confirmed that seasonal updates will increase in frequency following Black Ops 7’s release in an effort to keep things fresh. Additionally, limited-time modes will now be designed as a testing ground for experimental features such as the wall jump and even a grappling hook. More details on this will be revealed in an upcoming deep dive.

On the Resurgence front, the headlines are all about Haven’s Hallow, the new map arriving alongside Black Ops 7 Season 1. The devs have already implemented changes to the map after gathering feedback via early previews and during COD Next. It’ll be interesting if it manages to take Rebirth Island’s place as the fan-favorite.

Speaking of which, the beloved map will receive a full refresh in Season 2, which includes new POI updates, a cosmetic pass, and several other upgrades that improve flow. These changes should breathe new life into Rebirth Island, but finer details are currently unknown. The far less revered, Fortune’s Keep, is also receiving some updates ahead of its reintroduction to the map pool at some point in the future.

All in all, there seem to be enough reasons to be excited about the future of Warzone. However, the BR’s success hinges largely on the reception of Blackout, especially as Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale is vying to take its place. If Avalon is unable fails to impress the playerbase, Activision might just consider retiring Warzone entirely.

So, what do you make of the upcoming changes? Be sure to let us know in the comments.