Call of Duty New Warzone Blackout Map Revealed by Treyarch

The latest episode of Black Ops 7 Dev Talk delved into the game’s Endgame mode, revealing a ton of new details about the MWZ-inspired experience. The episode, accompanied by an official Call of Duty blog post, also gave us a look at Avalon, the open-world map that will be joining Warzone with the Season 2 update next year.

For those out of the loop, Avalon is a fictional city that featured prominently in Black Ops 6’s campaign as well as the post-launch seasons. Rumors dating back to 2024 hinted at the location playing host to a Battle Royale map scheduled to arrive in Warzone. However, when months went by without an update, many suspected that the idea had been scrapped internally, only for Activision to confirm it during September’s COD Next event.

With BO7’s launch on the horizon, the devs have now given us a proper look at the map. And come November 14, players will be able to check it out for themselves after completing the co-op campaign.

New Warzone Map to Debut in the Black Ops 7 Endgame Mode

Image Credit: Activision

Avalon will be headlining Warzone’s new Blackout experience, which is set to be released at some point in early 2026. The map will co-exist alongside Verdansk, as the BR title will finally feature support for multiple big maps.

The map itself is quite massive and is packed with POIs, some of which are based on classic Black Ops maps. This includes Hazard, W.M.D., and Firing Range from Black Ops 1, Hacienda from Black Ops 2, Babylon and Skyline from Black Ops 6, and many others. The map is clearly adopting the original Blackout approach by combining classic arenas and spreading them across a vast slice of terrain. Here’s every POI confirmed to appear in the Avalon map:

Casino

Residences

Winery

Resorts

Golf Club

Excavation Site

Colosseum

Water Treatment

Car Factory

Old Arsenal

Heliport

Chop Shop

Pier District

Firing Range

Fort

Listening Post

Coastal Security

Trinity Stadium

High Town

Low Town

Cliff Town

In terms of visuals, Avalon’s color palette is clearly more vibrant than Verdansk’s, which fans will certainly appreciate. It also comes with interesting new locations, such as the stadium in the western corner or the Colosseum on the opposite end. Its POI clusters seem nicely spaced out, and there’s even a water body wrapped around on the map. Based on all the gameplay footage showcased so far, it also looks to have decent verticality, and Endgame is already confirmed to feature advanced traversal gear such as a grappling hook.

It’ll be interesting to see just how many of Endgame’s mechanics are carried over to Warzone Blackout. For now, the central playground of Avalon looks to be a compelling BR map, but it’s still quite strange to see it debut in Black Ops 7 rather than being released simultaneously in Warzone.

With all that being said, what do you make of the new Warzone map? Be sure to let us know in the comments.