Last week, we got confirmation that the next installation in the Call of Duty franchise is going to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and now we have a bunch of details about the upcoming game. Developer Treyarch and Raven Software apparently had a press conference with media representatives and discussed their plans for the game.

For starters, the game will have a single player campaign, much in the style of the latest Modern Warfare reboot that Infinity Ward released last year. Moreover, while Modern Warfare revived fan favourites like Captain Price, Cold War will bring back fan favourite Black Ops characters including Alex Woods and Frank Mason. So, long time fans of the franchise will get a nice little nostalgia trip.

The campaign will feature real historical figures as well, including former US President Ronald Reagan. The campaign will be set in the height of the Cold War (pretty obvious), and players will be hunting down a Soviet spy. We can expect some intense gunfighting, as well as all of the difficult decision making we had to do in certain missions in last year’s Modern Warfare.

Black Ops Cold War will also have a multiplayer mode, and while the developers haven’t shared much about it yet, they have confirmed a few details. For one, Zombies mode will be making an appearance with Cold War. As far as Warzone is concerned, players will get to keep their Modern Warfare content when they transition over to the new game, including skins, weapon blueprints and more.

Moreover, Cold War will introduce cross play across generations as well. That means PS 4 players can play with Xbox Series X players, and Xbox One X players can play with PS 5 players, so on and so forth. Basically, you won’t have to get a new console just because your friend did.

The developers will be sharing more details about the multiplayer modes on September 9th, so stay tuned for that coverage as well. Meanwhile, you should check out the Black Ops Cold War reveal trailer, it’s quite impressive.