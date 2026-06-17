Bungie to Reportedly Lay Off 400 Employees Weeks After Moving On From Destiny 2

Developers were happily sharing previews of their upcoming titles at video game showcases a week ago. And now everyone’s jobs are in danger as gaming industry giants are preparing for massive layoffs. Following Xbox’s restructuring, Sony is reportedly planning to lay off 400 Bungie staffers this summer.

PlayStation Set to Slash Almost Half of Bungie’s Staff This Summer

Yesterday, reports emerged online that Xbox is reportedly restructuring its gaming business by axing Ninja Theory, Arkane Studios, and more. Soon, the same French investigative journalist Sylvain Trinel, who broke the Xbox news, claimed that Sony is reportedly eyeing more PlayStation Studio layoffs.

While Sylvain previously reported that Don’t Nod and Quantic Dream are first in line in the massive layoff wave, today, he suggests that at least half of Bungie’s workforce will be laid off this summer in an X post, which you can view below:

Image Credit: Sylvain (via X/@SylvainTrinel)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier already warned about Bungie preparing for significant layoffs following the end of Destiny 2’s development last month. Destiny fans were storming every major video game showcase stream and asking for a Destiny 3 announcement.

However, Sony recently reported a $765 million impairment loss for Bungie, and Marathon isn’t meeting its end goals. Now you can understand why Bungie is at the top of Sony’s layoff list. Earlier this year, Sony shut down Bluepoint Games and London Studios, and now Bungie is reportedly set to cut its workforce in half. So, it would not be surprising if the Bungie layoffs rumor becomes a reality in July 2026.

Bungie currently has over 800 staff members, and a 50% staff reduction would mean 400 developers will be laid off very soon. As Sylvain Trinel claims, it is going to be a ‘bloodbath’ in the gaming industry this summer, while every gamer is waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 3 around the same time. Tough times appear to be ahead for developers, even at renowned studios operating under the PlayStation and Xbox banners.

That said, what are your thoughts on the rumored Bungie layoff? Let us know in the comments below.