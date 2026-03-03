Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Shares He’s Battling Cancer

Bruce Campbell is an incredible American actor known for his multiple legendary roles, including the Evil Dead movie series. The actor was also seen in the Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness movie. Anyway, recently, he came forward to give rather sad news to fans. Campbell announced that he has been battling Cancer. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Image Credit: X/@GroovyBruce

Recently, Bruce Campbell went on social media to confirm that he has been diagnosed with Cancer. Of course, this is a difficult time for the actor, but the good news is that the actor is holding strong. Bruce confirms in his post that he is confident that he’ll battle through the disease.

Of course, it’s sad that the actor will have to cancel some events and maybe some tours that his fans have been looking forward to. However, he is confident that he’ll get better by Summer so he can work on the tour for his latest movie, Ernie and Emma.

Here’s the official statement from Bruce Campbell:

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general, need to take a back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall.”

The actor’s post also reads:

“Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b**, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!”

Obviously, fans might be worried about Campbell’s health after getting the news. But it’s great to see that the actor is being brave about the entire thing, which, honestly, is the first step to beating a tough disease like cancer.