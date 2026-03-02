Scary Movie 6 Trailer Is Out and It Roasts Horror Movies Like Never Before

Scary Movie 6 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, with some people already calling it ‘the most offensive yet hilarious movie of the year.’ The franchise is recognized for its satirical humor, involving other slasher projects like Scream. And looking at the trailer of the upcoming installment, it seems that it is ready to push boundaries again, following the tradition for which the original movies positioned themselves among the spooky yet outrageous comedy series. Check out what Scary Movie 6 trailer brings along.

Scary Movie 6 to Parody Scream, Megan & More Fan-Favorite Titles

Scary Movie 6 trailer kickstarts with a costumed Megan, and then we see Ghostface beneath that mask. Following these entries, the trailer teases, or rather makes fun of, titles like Weapons, Get Out, Wednesday, Smile, Halloween, and more.

Viewers were also given a glimpse of the returning cast and characters, including Lochlyn Monroe, Jon Abrahams, Cheri Oteri, Dave Sheridan, and Chris Elliott. If you’re curious to know about the new cast members, Damon Wayans Jr., Heidi Gardner, Kim Wayans, Savannah Lee Nassif, Gregg Wayans, Sydney Park, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, and Ruby Snowber have joined the cast, and to be honest, they just look amazing in the trailer.

Miramax, the production house behind movies like Halloween, Halloween Ends, and Inheritence, is producing Scary Movie 6, with Thom Zadra, Jonathan Glickman, and Alexandra Loewy as the executive producers.

Since the trailer has surfaced on X, fans are divided. While some have started the countdown to the movie’s official release, some have already labeled it as an unnecessary installment of the critically acclaimed franchise. In contrast, some are just rejoicing seeing the Wayans brothers back on the screen. So, it seems that, no matter how intense the debate gets, the cult following of the franchise will not fail to show up when the movie arrives on the big screens.

For fans waiting to learn which horror films got parodied in Scary Movie 6, here’s the list to help you:

M3GAN

Scream

Get Out

Halloween Ends

Smile

Wednesday

Sinners

Weapons

Terrifier

After giving us laugh-out-loud moments with all the humor featured in the trailer, Scary Movie 6 also revealed that it will be released in the theatres on June 12, 2026. So, buckle up, guys, as you will get some really big laughs this year.