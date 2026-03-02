Hollywood’s Power Couple Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Married Now, Confirms Zendaya’s Stylist

Zendaya and Tom Holland are among the power couples in Hollywood. The two actors have gained fame ever since they appeared together in Spider-Man. Apart from that, Zendaya also gained global recognition for her role in Euphoria. Anyway, the two actors have been dating ever since the first Spider-Man, at least that’s what the rumors state. Of course, there were hints every now and then, but Holland and Zendaya never actually made their relationship official, well, until now. Recently, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, has claimed that the two have tied the knot officially.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Married

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Law Roach broke the news on Sunday, March 1, during the Actor Awards. Surrounded by the reporters, he simply teased them by saying,’ The wedding has already happened, you missed it.’ When questioned if it’s really true, Roach straightforwardly said that it’s very true.

Zendaya and Holland first came across each other in 2016 while shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Even though fans sensed the brewing romance between the two stars, nothing became public until 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles. After years of dating, Zendaya flexed a big diamond ring at the Golden Globes 2025, on January 5, 2025, and that’s when TMZ reported that the two got engaged in an intimate affair. As per the reports, the proposal only involved Tom and Zendaya; even the family wasn’t there.

Anyways, this is surely exciting news for fans, especially those who always cheered for the couple. Now, all that’s left for us to see is Holland and Zendaya walking a stage as a married couple.