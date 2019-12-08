Noida residents can rejoice as now they can get diesel delivered directly to their doorstep. Launched by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the new doorstep delivery program for diesel allows Noida residents to order diesel in bulk and get it delivered to their home. According to a statement from the company given to BusinessLine,

” Delivery of the fuel will commence from the Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh Petrol Pump at Sector-95 in Noida. With this, BPCL has become the first company to begin doorstep delivery of fuel in the National Capital Region.”

The best part is that the fuel will be delivered at the same price at which it is available at retail outlets. Customers will be able to book diesel through a mobile app and get it delivered to their desired location. That said, currently, the program is offering delivery only for bulk customers. The statement by BPCL says that “the service will benefit housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, large transporters, construction sites, and small and big industries.”

The fuel will be delivered by a vehicle that comes fitted with a mobile dispenser and a 4,000-litre fuel tank. While there’s no line on when the service will be made available to normal consumers, we are hoping that it will come in the future if the current program is deemed a success.

Users outside Noida can try using a service called “Pepfuels” that promises to deliver petroleum products to not only your home or business but also to your parked vehicle.