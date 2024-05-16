Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Preview Teases a Much-Awaited Fight

The release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 is right on the horizon. And the official Naruto website has given us an early sneak peek of a panel from the upcoming chapter. The preview for Chapter 10 fulfills the fan’s wishes as it indicates an upcoming battle that’s going to take place in this chapter.

To quickly fill you in on what has happened so far, the Shinju clones Hidari and Jura entered the Konoha Village with a mission in mind and were immediately attracted to the nine-tailed beast’s chakra emanating from Himawari. If you remember, Hidari is the clone of Sasuke, the Shadow Hokage. As they encountered the shinobi of Konoha, the god tree beings, without breaking a sweat, began their attack in the last chapter.

Now, the sneak peek of Boruto TBV chapter 10 shows that Sarada Uchiha (who was rushing to the spot in the previous chapter) inevitably comes face-to-face with her father’s clone, Hidari. In this preview, you can see that Sarada awakens her Three-Tomoe Sharingan, and we are ready for an all-out emotional battle between Sarada and her father’s clone.

Image Courtesy: Naruto Official Site

We have already seen how far Boruto, Kawaki, and other shinobi have grown in terms of power in the previous chapters. With chapter 10, we will finally witness the growth of Team 7’s leader Sarada on May 21, 2024. That said, who do you think will win in this battle between daughter and father (a replica though)? Let us know in the comments below.