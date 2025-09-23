Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Trailer Shows Off Slick Near-Future Combat

Activision have released an action-packed trailer showing off Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s high-octane multiplayer gameplay. The trailer was accompanied by an expansive blog post detailing the many maps, modes, and weapons players can look forward to seeing. It also delivered information tied to the upcoming Open Beta, as well as the Call of Duty: Next event, scheduled for next week.

The 160-second trailer wastes no time with formalities and jumps into the action straightaway. Travis Scott’s “Fein” (atrocious remix, by the way) blares in the background as we see operators sprinting, sliding, wall jumping, and bashing through the battlefield, all while pulling off that distinct brand of cinematic, slow-mo killing that only Call of Duty trailers are capable of.

Image Credit: Activision

It serves as an excellent showcase for Black Ops 7’s near-futuristic aesthetic. The game looks clean and colorful, sprinkled with a touch of sci-fi, but still exuding that military shooter vibe fans are desperately clamoring for. Of course, this could all be butchered by crossover skins in the future, although Treyarch’s promises of toning down the wackiness are quite encouraging.

Things that stand out immediately include the slick movement and, more specifically, the wall jumps. Treyarch are erring on the side of caution by not bringing back wall running, but this more constrained mechanic still looks quite fun. By chaining together wall jumps, Operators can quickly ascend to higher floors, which gels nicely with the added verticality on some of the maps.

Speaking of which, many of the environments and color palettes on display are a delight to behold. Homestead, set underneath the spectacular Northern Lights, is my favorite so far, with neon-lit shopping district Toshin a close second.

There’s also an emphasis on Scorestreaks throughout the trailer, and for good reason. The quadrupedal D.A.W.G. and the remote-controlled Rhino take the spotlight, and yes, you can pet the former. Both mechanized menaces maraud combat arenas with aplomb, with D.A.W.G. being more of a companion while Rhino is a solo wrecking crew.

All in all, Black Ops 7 looks fun. The narrative around the game is being drowned out by the supposed death of Call of Duty’s visual identity, but I’d say that aesthetically, it’s the strongest the series has been since Black Ops Cold War. We’ll get a solid measure of how good the title actually is during the upcoming Beta, which will kick off with an early access period on October 2.