Black Ops 7 Devs Have Bad News For You If You Bought Blueprints in BO6

Following the Black Ops 7 deep dive at this year’s Gamescom, Activision revealed that the Carry Forward program would be returning in the upcoming title. This announcement was met with vehement backlash, causing the publisher to backtrack on their initial decision to appease fans. But as you’d have it, in ridding the game of BO6’s cartoony skins, the devs seem to have pissed off an entirely different group of players.

For the unacquainted, the Carry Forward program enables Operators, skins, and weapons (including blueprints) from Black Ops 6 to transfer over to Black Ops 7. It’s inherently a player-friendly move since it lets them use their paid bundles and unlocked rewards in a brand-new game rather than sunsetting them. With that said, BO6 delivered some of the most controversial skins in franchise history that clashed so awkwardly with the game’s aesthetic (or what fans want the aesthetic to be) that players online were publicly boycotting the game.

Image Credit: Activision

With Battlefield 6’s stock at an all-time high, Activision finally caved and confirmed that Black Ops 6’s Operators and skins will no longer be available in BO7. Reactions to this development have been largely positive, with most fans viewing it as a step in the right direction.

But the removal isn’t just limited to skins, as BO6’s weapon blueprints will also be omitted from the upcoming game. As you can imagine, not everybody is pleased, and their annoyance isn’t unfounded either.

The removal of cosmetic skins is certainly a hard pill to swallow for players who invested in the bundles. And the same can be said for fans who purchased weapon blueprints or spent hours grinding the Battle Pass to obtain them. This is evident in some of the more negative reactions to the update, many of which can be found in the quotes and comments section of Call of Duty’s official X post.

“Great, so all my cool Terminus gang unlocks, some of my fav weapons, and more will just be stuck in BO6. Anyone who was actually getting upset over carry forward, ya’ll just suck,” said one player while another fan was more emphatic with their take, “Wow, this is f***ing stupid and a lot of my interest in the game just plummeted.”

Creator ‘DANNYonPC‘ also chimed in on the discussion, stating, “The anti-fun boomers won. They’re now actually celebrating having less guns ffs.” The news appears to have hit the Zombies community quite hard, since they’ll be losing hard-earned content and even unique skins for the same characters that are confirmed to appear in Black Ops 7.

Navigating this cavalcade of conflicting opinions will be tricky for Activision, but selling cosmetics in BO7 could prove even trickier, as players might now be more wary of losing content when Call of Duty 2026 rolls around. For the time being, all Operator cosmetics and weapons will still be available in Warzone, which will reportedly receive a new map at the tail end of 2025.

So, what do you make of Black Ops 7’s modified Carry Forward plans? Be sure to let us know in the comments.