Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Overclock Feature Turns Scorestreaks into Beasts the More You Use Them

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is spicing up the multiplayer in some interesting ways that sound pretty exciting on paper. From the sleek HUD design to the more vibrant look of all of its maps, the title is leaving no stone unturned to distinguish itself from last year’s Black Ops 6.

Beyond the visuals, Treyarch are implementing a set of new features that expand the game’s progression and add another dimension to player equipment in the process. The new mechanic leading the charge on this front is named the ‘Overclock System,’ and based on everything we know so far, it could be a genuine game-changer.

As revealed during the Black Ops 7 Direct, the Overclock system lets players upgrade their Scorestreaks and Equipment by simply using them on a consistent basis. Over time, your selected items will begin leveling up before eventually hitting one of two Overclock levels. Each level improves the Scorestreak, Field Upgrade, or Equipment’s abilities, making players feel more powerful on the battlefield.

As stated by the devs, “The Overclock system puts more agency and power into the hands of our players, allowing more customization of the gameplay experience than ever before.” Scorestreaks no longer command that sense of dread that they exuded back in the days of Black Ops 3. The Overclock system could potentially be a step towards making them fearsome once again.

For examples of the system in action, look no further than the new quadrupedal D.A.W.G. Scorestreak in Black Ops 7. Its first Overclock level increases the robotic drone’s active duration, while the second level lets it bunker down to guard a specific area, deploying an in-built Trophy System in the process. These abilities bolster D.A.W.G.’s defensive capabilities and make it even more of a bother to deal with.

If you’re looking for more offensive Overclocks, take a gander at another new Scorestreak named Rhino. This remotely controlled, heavily armored robot marauds through arenas, mercilessly gunning down foes with its signature burst AR. Upon being Overclocked, it receives a duration boost, as well as the Sonar Pulse, which reveals enemies’ locations on the mini-map, allowing you to chase them down and rack up kills with little effort.

It’s not just these two; every Scorestreak in BO7 will benefit from the Overclock system in ways that are yet to be revealed. The new mechanic has the potential to re-energize the multiplayer, and depending on the execution, it could actually make players excited for new Scorestreaks that will be introduced post-launch.

With all that being said, what are your thoughts on the new mechanic? Be sure to let us know in the comments.