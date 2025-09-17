Xfinity Announces Free COD Black Ops 7 Early Beta Access for Members

Xfinity, the official internet service provider for Call of Duty, is handing out free Black Ops 7 early access beta codes for its members ahead of the playtest’s launch on October 2. The Comcast-owned internet provider is collaborating with Activision once again to extend early access beta invites to its members.

To receive a code, fans simply need to enroll for Xfinity Rewards by visiting the official website and signing in with their Xfinity ID and password. After this, users will need to select the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta tile and click the ‘Get This Reward’ option to grab the code. The code can then be redeemed on the official Black Ops 7 Beta website.

Image Credit: Activision (screenshot by Aryan Singh/Beebom)

By using the free code, players will be able to participate in the BO7 early access beta, which runs from October 2 until October 5. Following this, they can continue playing in the open beta, which is available to all players and runs until October 8. Both playtests will offer players a slice of the full Black Ops 7 experience by featuring a small selection of maps, weapons, and game modes.

Activision are yet to reveal exactly what’s in store for fans, but those details will likely be announced during the Call of Duty Next event, scheduled for September 30. Information on BO7 Zombies and the future of Warzone will also be shared during the event.

Outside of Xfinity Rewards, the only other ways to participate in the BO7 early access beta are by pre-ordering the game or subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As a reminder, the game’s full release is set for November 14 across all platforms bar Nintendo Switch.