The Black Ops 7 Warzone Map Has Leaked, and Its Not What We Hoped for

Warzone will receive a much-needed jolt of new content following its integration with Black Ops 7. Treyarch’s newest shooter will see its sizable roster of weapons and Operators migrate to the BR, and there are even weighty rumors of a brand-new map set to be added in Season 1. With that being said, most fans won’t be happy with its setting.

This leak is courtesy of reputed insider ‘TheGhostofHope’ on X, who suggested that a new Resurgence map will join Warzone with the Season 1 Black Ops 7 integration scheduled for late 2025. They also stated that “nobody really liked it (the map)” based on the playtesters the insider spoke to.

Just a few days later, Hope elaborated on their initial report, stating that the map is basically an extended version of Liberty Falls. As most players will already know, Liberty Falls is a fictional town in West Virginia that played host to a round-based Zombies map in Black Ops 6. While it gathered praise for its aesthetic and layout, the map isn’t heralded as a classic by any means, making a potential return extremely underwhelming.

The asset flips don’t end there, as the ‘new’ Resurgence map will house other locations from BO6 Zombies, such as Shattered Veil, making it seem like a rehash of old ideas, at least on paper. As you can imagine, the news didn’t attract the warmest of receptions from fans, who’ve long been starved of a fresh Battle Royale map. Widespread rumors of a BR map based in Avalon (now confirmed to be part of BO7’s Endgame mode instead) only fuel their disappointment.

Details from another reliable source in ‘Reality’ compounded that sentiment, with the insider stating that the map was originally planned for Black Ops 6, instead of its successor. This all but confirms that Activision are sticking with Verdansk for the foreseeable future. And as good as the iconic map is, it’s starting to wear out its welcome.

With all that said, are you excited for a Resurgence map based in Liberty Falls? Or do you think it’ll be another Arena 99 situation? Be sure to let us know in the comments.