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Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 Universe Expands With a New Animated Series

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Warhammer 40k Animated series Henry Cavill
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Amazon MGM Studios is working on a new Warhammer 40,000 animated series.
  • The series would be executive produced by Henry Cavill, similar to the live-action series.
  • Both the animated and the live-action Warhammer 40k series are being developed at the same time.
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Henry Cavill is working on a new Warhammer 40,000 animated series with Amazon MGM Studios. The series is in development alongside the ‘live-action’ Warhammer 40,000 series. Henry Cavill will act as an executive producer for the animated series, bringing his knowledge of the franchise to the table. This has been one of the games that deserves a live-action series for a long time.

The Warhammer 40,000 animated series will be a spinoff of the Secret Level anthology series, which featured an episode on the Warhammer 40k franchise. The animated series will be co-created and directed by Dave Wilson, who was also the supervising director of the Secret Level episode. Alongside him, we will also see John Orloff co-direct the series, who is known for Band of Brothers and Masters of the Air.

warhammer character slaying monsters
Image Credit: Saber Interactive (via Steam)

This is great news for Warhammer 40k fans, especially with Total War Warhammer 40k also expected to release in 2027. The live-action and the animated series are expected to release around the same time, and Henry Cavill is the main driving force behind both of them. He is a known Warhammer 40k fan and has promised to try to keep the series as faithful as possible to the source material.

Previously, there were some unfounded claims that a Warhammer 40k live-action series was being frozen by Henry Cavill due to a disagreement with the writers of the show. However, seeing how an animated series is also going to be in development alongside it, we can safely assume that Amazon fully plans to go all in.

In another world, we have also received confirmation that the Elden Ring movie has wrapped up filming, and a Far Cry live-action anthology series is also in the works. So, gamers can really look forward to enjoying their favorite games on the big screen in the coming days.

Are you excited for the upcoming Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40k live-action and animated series? Tell us what you think about it in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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