Asus has launched its latest additions to the ZenBook and VivoBook line up of laptops in India. The company has announced two new ZenBooks — the ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 13, as well as two new VivoBooks — Vivobook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14 in the country.

ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14

The new ZenBooks are the more expensive offerings from Asus, and they come with the looks to go with that price. Both the laptops come in a thin and light design, and feature diamond cut aluminium alloy construction. The company claims that these are the world’s slimmest 13 and 14 inch laptops with a thickness of just 13.9mm. The laptops weigh in at 1.11kg and 1.17kg for the 13 and 14 inch options respectively.

Other design elements include an ergolift hinge which helps with air flow and making the keyboard more ergonomic, and a numpad built into the trackpad itself. That’s not entirely new for Asus, by the way, but it’s present on the ZenBook 14 and 13.

Under the hood the new laptops are powered by the latest 10th-gen processors from Intel. You can get the laptops with up to an Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. There’s also support for WiFi 6 on board.

The laptops also come with plenty of ports, including 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports for faster throughput. Along with that, the 67Wh battery offers up to 22 hours of backup. Plus, the laptops support fast charging, and can charge up to 60% in just 49 minutes.

The ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 13 are priced starting at Rs. 79,990 and are available from Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels starting today.

VivoBook S14 and Ultra K14

The VivoBooK S14 is slightly thicker than the ZenBook 14 and 13. The laptop comes in at 15.9mm in thickness, and weighs 1.4kg. Under the hood the laptop comes with up to an 10th gen Core i7 processor, paired with 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and MX250 graphics.

In terms of I/O the laptop features plenty of options, and while there is no Thunderbolt 3 here, the laptop does come with a USB Type-C port. Asus is also throwing in some stickers with the laptop so you can customise it if you want.

The VivoBook S14 starts at Rs. 67,990 and is available starting today from offline retailers.

On the other hand, the VivoBook Ultra K14 comes with up to an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It does still come with a USB Type-C port, though, so you get some nice expandability in terms of I/O. There’s also a fingerprint scanner here (also on the VivoBook S14, by the way) for secure unlocking.

The VivoBook Ultra K14 is priced starting at Rs. 39,990 and is available from Amazon starting today. Right now, the lowest priced variant of the laptop available on Amazon right now is for Rs. 44,990.

That said, the Rs. 44,990 variant of the Ultra K14 has 512GB storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant of the Ultra K14 that’s currently unavailable on Amazon. However, that one should be priced at Rs. 39,990.