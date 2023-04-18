Asus Launches ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 Business Laptops in India

Asus has expanded its ExpertBook portfolio with the launch of the B1402 and the B1502 laptops in India. Both laptops are designed keeping the modern working professionals in mind and come with the 12th Gen Intel processors as one of their highlights. Check out the details below.

ExpertBook B1402 and B1502: Specs and Features

The B1402 and the B1502 have support for the latest military-grade certification and torture test. The laptops also boast a 180-degree flat hinge design and a spill-proof keyboard. The ExpertBook B1402 packs Asus’ proprietary Numpad 2.0 baked right into the trackpad for easy number input and multi-functionality. Whereas, the ExpertBook B1502 offers a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello integration.

The ExpertBook B1402 comes with a 14-inch LED display with up to Full HD screen resolution, 220 nits of brightness, and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. Whereas, the ExpertBook B1502 packs a 15.6-inch FHD LED display with 220 nits of brightness and an 83% screen-to-body ratio. Both have anti-glare properties.

Both the ExpertBooks pack up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. There’s support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The dual cooling vents of the B1402 and B1502 ensure that the devices remain cool even during intensive workloads. Some of the key features of the B1402 and B1502 include a camera privacy shield, dedicated TPM 2.0, Hi-fidelity audio and Dirac audio tuning with stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, segment-first dual USB-C ports, TUV Rheinland Blue Light certification, ASUS Business Manager, Expert Widget, and much more.

There’s a 42Whr battery with 65W USB-C PD charging and Windows 11 support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E with ASUS Wi-Fi Master Premium, Bluetooth version 5.1, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 port, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one HDMI 1.4 port, one RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and Availability

as of now, ASUS has not revealed any official pricing for the B1402 and B1502 respectively. However, the laptops will be made available via all the leading Commercial PC Channel Partners soon. Check out the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1402) and the ExpertBook B1 (B1502) from the Official ASUS Web Store.

The B1402 and the B1502 are available in Star Black color.