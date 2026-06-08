Arkane’s Blade Game ‘Might Be Dead,’ Says Jeff Grubb After Xbox Games Showcase Absence

For a lot of Marvel fans from the gaming community, one of the biggest disappointments of the Xbox Game Showcase was the absence of Marvel’s Blade. This is supposedly one of the most anticipated action games from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop. Adding to the disappointment of gamers, a surprising comment from Jeff Grubb, a well-known games expert, has sparked fresh concerns about whether the vampire hunter game is still alive. The discussion began shortly after the showcase concluded, and as a result, the rumor of Arkane Blade being cancelled has quickly become one of the biggest talking points in the community.

Marvel’s Blade was first revealed during The Game Awards of 2023. It is developed by Arcane Lyon and published by Bethesda Game Studios, and the game promises an original story around Marvel’s iconic vampire hunter. The interesting part being that the game was positioned as one of Xbox’s most exciting future exclusives.

However, nearly three years later, the studio has not made any substantial announcements, nor has it been shown on the Xbox Games Showcase. While a lot of players expected a short teaser, it was nowhere to be seen.

Adding to the absence of the game trailer, Jeff Grubb raised eyebrows while discussing some of the missing Xbox projects right after the official event ended. Jeff Grubb stated, “The Blade game might be dead,” in the podcast on the Giant Bomb channel.

Image Credit: Arkane Lyon/Bethesda

Although the comment was brief, it instantly ignited the rumors that Arkane Blade is dead, and it could be more than just speculation. Given the track record of Grubb with the Xbox-related information, a lot of fans took this statement seriously.

Xbox and Bethesda have undergone some significant restructuring changes in recent years, and a few projects across Microsoft’s gaming division have been reevaluated as well. So, this particular timing has also raised concerns about whether Blade would actually drop in the near future.

In spite of all the speculation and rumors, there has been no official announcement from the studios. The game is still listed on Arkane Studios’ official website, and the project is still featured prominently on socials as well.

While Grubb’s comments have undoubtedly raised some alarm bells in the community, these speculations are completely unverified by Xbox, Bethesda, or Arkane Lyon. For now, fans can only wait for further announcements, while enjoying other pre-orders from the Xbox exclusives like the Gears of War E-Day and Clockwork Revolution.