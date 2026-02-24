Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Update Patch Notes: New Map Condition, New ARC Enemies, and More

Embark Studios has already laid out a detailed roadmap for Arc Raiders in 2026, with the developers working to build on the game’s already solid foundation. Now, Raiders all over the world are preparing for the storm, as the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update is here.

This new update brings one of the biggest waves of additions the game has seen yet, with Embark Studios adding a new map condition, a new seasonal project, and much more. If you are looking to learn about everything added with the update, this guide has you covered.

The Shrouded Sky update impacts Arc Raiders across the board, including a brand new Raider Deck for players to explore. Here’s everything new added with this update.

New Map Condition: The Hurricane

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Possibly the biggest highlight of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update is the new Hurricane map condition. A massive Hurricane system will now rotate through the Rust Belt, specifically affecting Arc Raiders maps like Dam Battlegrounds, Spaceport, Blue Gate, and Buried City.

This new map condition can prove to be a game-changer for movement, as movement is now vector-based. Running with a tailwind will give players a significant speed boost, while running into a headwind will drain significant stamina and slow players down to a crawl.

Additionally, projectiles like grenades, smoke, and gas canisters will also be affected by this new condition, forcing players to predict where they need their throw to land. And it doesn’t stop there, as the debris from the storm will cause Raider shields to glitch and not function properly. This will make players more vulnerable while also making them stand out to other Raiders through the fog.

Last but not least, areas affected by the Hurricane map condition will also be spawning grounds for First Wave Raider Caches. These will be extremely high-value loot containers that only spawn during the Hurricane.

New ARC Enemies: Firefly and Comet

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update also brings new ARC enemies for players to take on. These are the Firefly and Comet ARCs, two enemy types that are specifically designed to take advantage of the Hurricane condition and the low visibility that comes with it.

The Firefly is an armored, floating enemy type that uses a flamethrower to flush players out of cover and into the open. Meanwhile, the Comet is a spherical, aggressive unit that locks onto players and self-destructs, sending out a concussive wave that can throw players off ledges.

New Raider Deck: The Surgeon

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has added a new Raider Deck called ‘The Surgeon’ with the Shrouded Sky update. This new Deck is free for all players and introduces a combat medic archetype to the Arc Raiders meta. Players can complete the Raider Deck to unlock The Surgeon cosmetics gradually.

Beards

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders community’s most requested feature is here, and players can now adorn their characters with beautiful facial hair before deploying. With the Shrouded Sky update, all players have the Stubble customisation option available. However, players will have to unlock the Full Beard through the Surgeon Raider Deck.

Apart from this, Embark Studios will be releasing two other styles: the Stubble Beard and Thick Moustache, which will be available in the store on February 24, 2026.

Map Changes: Dam Battlegrounds

The Dam Battlegrounds map has seen some changes with the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, with the developers opening a new interior section on the map. This area is a flooded turbine that acts as a shortcut between the tower and the riverbed.

New Seasonal Project: Weather Monitoring System

Image Credit: Embark Studios

With the release of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, players can take on a five-stage questline as part of the Weather Monitoring Project. Players will be tasked with collecting meteorological components from high-risk zones to help Speranza build a monitoring system. Progressing through this project can reward players with 250 Raider Tokens and more. This player Project is set to run from February 24, 2026, to March 31, 2026.

Expedition 2 Sign Ups

Get your grinding boots ready, as the sign-ups for Arc Raiders Expedition 2 begin on February 25, 2026, allowing players to earn 5 permanent skill points, the evolving Patchwork outfit, and additional stash space. The sign-ups for Expedition 2 will end on March 1, 2026.

End of the Shared Watch Event

The release of the Shrouded Sky update will also mark the end of the Arc Raiders Shared Watch event, which featured a cooperative theme by encouraging players to join forces against ARC threats rather than their fellow Raiders.

That’s everything new added with the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update. Are you excited to jump into the game and experience the new additions for yourself? Tell us in the comments below!