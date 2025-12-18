Arc Raiders is Granting Free Tokens to Everyone, Here’s How to Claim

Holidays are better when the reward is free, and games are no different. Developers often mark the season by handing out free cosmetics or bonus currency. This Christmas, Embark Studios is joining in by giving away free Raider Tokens. These tokens act as the premium currency in the Arc Raiders cosmetic store. So, if you want some Holiday drip going, here is how you can grab the free Raider Tokens in Arc Raiders.

How to Get Free Raider Tokens in Arc Raiders ‘Happy Holidays’

Well, there is no rocket science behind these free tokens, trust me. Unlike many games that constantly drop free rewards with conditions attached, Embark does things differently. To claim the free Raider Tokens during the Cold Snap update, you need to log into Arc Raiders first. Once inside, click the mail button located at the top right. Now, click on the ‘Happy Holidays’ mail and click the claim button to get your 1000 free Raider Tokens.

Yes, that’s it. So, before you go on your adventures to find the Candleberries to finish the Flickering Flames event, take this quick detour for a handsome freebie. You can also go ahead and grab the free Red Ryder skin by playing three games in The Finals if you have the same Embark account on both games. Remember, you can claim the reward while the Holidays are here. While Embark did not specify an expiry date, do not wait for it, or you will miss out on a solid gift.

So, did you claim the free tokens in Arc Raiders already? Which skins are you getting by using it? Let us know in the comments.