Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Arc Raiders has already built up a reputation as one of the best extraction shooters out there, owing a lot to the developers’ ability to listen to player feedback and add new content to the game. In this spirit, Embark Studios is now gearing up for the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, which is all set to bring a wave of brand-new content to the game. This includes new map conditions and even new ARC enemies for players to take on.

If you are also preparing to deploy on the new Arc Raiders Expedition after the Shrouded Sky update, here is all the information you need about the update’s release date and time.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The Shrouded Sky update will go live on February 24, 2026, at 4:30 AM ET. While Embark Studios has not confirmed this release time, the Shrouded Sky update is likely to follow a similar release pattern as the .

Here’s a list of the release date and time for the Shrouded Sky update:

Region Release Time US Pacific (PT) 1:30 AM US Mountain (MT) 2:30 AM US Central (CT) 3:30 AM US East (ET) 4:30 AM UK (GMT) 9:30 AM Europe (CET) 10:30 AM African Time (WAT/CAT/EAT) 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Middle East (GST) 1:30 PM India (IST) 3:00 PM China (CST) 5:30 PM Japan (JST) 6:30 PM Australia (AEST) 8:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) 10:30 PM

With the update’s release schedule, it can be hard to keep track of when the update will be released for you. To help you count down the seconds, we have attached a nifty countdown timer for the Shrouded Sky update. You can bookmark this page and come back to it to see how far the update is for you.

Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky launches in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The update is now live!

The Shrouded Sky update will be one of the biggest and most ambitious updates the game has seen in a while, and it is sure to spice things up when it finally launches. Will you be hopping into Arc Raiders to try out this update for yourself? Tell us in the comments below!