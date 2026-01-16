Arc Raiders Devs Tease “Multiple Maps” for 2026 Including Environments Even Grander than the Spaceport

It is safe to say that Arc Raiders has made an amazing impression on players since its launch, with Embark Studios constantly adding new content to the game and leaving players wondering about what’s next. With the Cold Snap update out of the way, all eyes have been on Arc Raiders for their next big content update.

Now, it seems like Embark is preparing for its roadmap for 2026, packed with new content and even maps that might end up dwarfing Spaceport.

Arc Raiders Devs Are Working on Expanding the Game’s World in 2026

Image Credit: Embark Studios

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Virgil Watkins, design lead at Embark Studios, opened up about the developers’ plans for 2026. The Arc Raiders dev explained how they are looking to add multiple new maps to the game, with each serving different purposes, stating: “There are going to be multiple maps coming this year, and I think it’s going to be across a spectrum of size to try to facilitate different types of gameplay.”

He then added, “You might see some that are smaller, and you might see some that are even grander than what we’ve got now,” hinting at maps that surpass Spaceport and Blue Gate in scale.

However, he clarified that the maps are not the sole focus, stating, “Of course, adding a new map has its own novelty, and it’s a new place to play and do that. But what else? Thematically, gameplay-wise. How do the enemies and the items and the experiences in that map all point toward something?” Watkins emphasised how Embark wants every update for Arc Raiders to feel cohesive and inviting so players feel incentivized to jump into the game and see what’s new.

Watkins then added how the upcoming maps, much like Stella Montis, should feel like a new experience, whether it be through map and weather conditions or new enemies. He then went on to explain, “When you create a dense interior that’s sort of spider nest-y, it’s going to evoke that, right?” referencing how maps like Stella Montis can feel more favoured towards PvP rather than PvE. Finally, Watkins explained the practicality that goes into designing maps, especially regarding server performance and how it plays a role in Embark’s map design philosophy.

Arc Raiders, as a title, demands variety so that the extraction shooter gameplay loop does not grow stale. Embark Studios wants to deliver on this notion, all while listening to community feedback and balancing the game accordingly, as evidenced by the upcoming weapon rebalance changes. As 2026 continues, players will be eagerly awaiting new content to explore in Arc Raiders.

