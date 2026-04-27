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Arc Raiders Riven Tides Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Raiders scouting the new Arc Raiders Riven Tides map
Image Credit: Embark Studios
In Short
  • Arc Raiders Riven Tides will release on April 28, 2026, at 2 AM PDT (or 5 AM EDT).
  • The update will bring a new map, a new ARC enemy, and more to the game.
  • The weekly ARC Raiders trials system has also been revamped for Season 4.
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Following the Headwinds, Shrouded Sky, and Flashpoint update, Arc Raiders Riven Tides is the final update part of the Escalation roadmap for the first quarter of 2026. This is confirmed to be the biggest update of the year, adding a new giant ARC enemy, an all-new map, and more. So, if you have been looking forward to hopping back into the game, check out the official Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date and time of the update here.

What Time Does the New Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update Come Out?

New POIs in Arc Raiders Riven Tides map update

The most anticipated Arc Raiders Riven Tides update will release on April 28, 2026, at 2:00 AM PDT (or 5:00 AM EDT). As usual, devs haven’t disclosed the exact release times of the upcoming update, but we expect them to follow the release schedule of the previous update, Flashpoint Update.

That said, here are the release times for the Arc Raider Riven Tides across various regions of the world on April 28:

RegionRelease Time
US Pacific (PDT)2:00 AM
US Mountain (MDT)3:00 AM
US Central (CDT)4:00 AM
US East (EDT)5:00 AM
UK (GMT)9:00 AM
Europe (CEST)11:00 AM
Middle East (GST)1:00 PM
India (IST)2:30 PM
China (CST)5:00 PM
Japan (JST)6:00 PM
Australia (AEST)7:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)9:00 PM

Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update Countdown Timer

If you cannot find the Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date and time for your region above, don’t worry. We have included a dedicated countdown timer for you here. So, you can track the release of the update for your region without any hassle here:

Arc Raider Riven Tides Launches in
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The Riven Tides update is now live! Hop in with your squad raiders.

What to Expect From Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update?

Arc Raiders Riven Tides
Image Credit: Embark Studios

If you are wondering about the new set of content that devs are adding in the Riven Tides update, it is going to be massive. As we mentioned above, a new big ARC enemy (speculated to be Bishop), a new coastal region-based map, brand new map conditions, and revamped ARC trials are ready to be added to the game in the upcoming update.

So, are you excited to explore the new coastal map and face off against the giant ARC enemy? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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