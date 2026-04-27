Arc Raiders Riven Tides Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Following the Headwinds, Shrouded Sky, and Flashpoint update, Arc Raiders Riven Tides is the final update part of the Escalation roadmap for the first quarter of 2026. This is confirmed to be the biggest update of the year, adding a new giant ARC enemy, an all-new map, and more. So, if you have been looking forward to hopping back into the game, check out the official Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date and time of the update here.

The most anticipated Arc Raiders Riven Tides update will release on April 28, 2026, at 2:00 AM PDT (or 5:00 AM EDT). As usual, devs haven’t disclosed the exact release times of the upcoming update, but we expect them to follow the release schedule of the previous update, Flashpoint Update.

That said, here are the release times for the Arc Raider Riven Tides across various regions of the world on April 28:

Region Release Time US Pacific (PDT) 2:00 AM US Mountain (MDT) 3:00 AM US Central (CDT) 4:00 AM US East (EDT) 5:00 AM UK (GMT) 9:00 AM Europe (CEST) 11:00 AM Middle East (GST) 1:00 PM India (IST) 2:30 PM China (CST) 5:00 PM Japan (JST) 6:00 PM Australia (AEST) 7:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) 9:00 PM

If you cannot find the Arc Raiders Riven Tides release date and time for your region above, don’t worry. We have included a dedicated countdown timer for you here. So, you can track the release of the update for your region without any hassle here:

Arc Raider Riven Tides Launches in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Riven Tides update is now live! Hop in with your squad raiders.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

If you are wondering about the new set of content that devs are adding in the Riven Tides update, it is going to be massive. As we mentioned above, a new big ARC enemy (speculated to be Bishop), a new coastal region-based map, brand new map conditions, and revamped ARC trials are ready to be added to the game in the upcoming update.

So, are you excited to explore the new coastal map and face off against the giant ARC enemy? Let us know in the comments below.