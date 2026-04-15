Arc Raiders Players Have Created a Bounty Website and It’s Pure Chaos

Since the launch of Arc Raiders, players have had numerous memorable encounters with fellow raiders. However, their in-game lives are not all sunshine and rainbows since most of the time toxic players ruin the fun. While it’s all part of the average raider experience you signed up for, gamers have come up with their own solution to combat toxicity head-on. Speranza Bounties is a new Arc Raiders website, where you can place bounties and hunt the hostile raiders who you feel should be hunted and eliminated in-game.

Arc Raiders Players Are Hunting Streamers and Enemies With New Speranza Bounties Website

Raiders who were tormented by toxicity in Arc Raiders have launched a new website called Speranza Bounties. The new website is the go-to place for raiders to put bounties on their enemies’ heads who betrayed them during a raid. The site also has a ‘Most Wanted’ list based on player votes and, surprisingly, Arc Raiders streamer TheBurntPeanut is the top bounty target. Other top streamers, including Tfue, Nadeshot, Nickmercs, and Clkzy, are also on the list.

Image Credit: Speranza Bounties website

If you head over to this bounty website, you can see multiple tags under each bounty, such as Voice Chat Snake, Vault Vulture, Extraction Execution, Drop Thief, etc., mentioning their crimes. Raiders who use wall hacks and aimbots are no exception either. Additionally, you can use the filters to see the top rats across different platforms and regions.

As for the raiders who set out on a hunt, if they successfully defeat these deceivers, they can share the proof with the Speranza Bounties team to claim their rewards, such as Arc Raiders blueprints. They can also earn a spot on their leaderboard and forge their legacy as an Elite Hunter among the raider community.

The Speranza Bounties team also has a Discord server where raiders can form a hunter party and set out to eliminate the most wanted criminals. With the introduction of the Speranza Bounties website, raiders are once again uniting for a common cause and serving justice to the betrayers. But a part of the community believes that this website further promotes stream sniping.

Even though it tips the moral compass of fair play, the Speranza Bounties website has caught the significant attention of Arc Raiders players worldwide. While it is just the beginning, we’re wondering how far the website creators will take the new bounty system from here.

What do you think about the new fan-made Arc Raiders bounty website? Will you use it to place a bounty on a friend? Let us know in the comments below!