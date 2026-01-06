ARC Raiders Hits New All Time Peak as Over 3 Million Players Logging In On Single Day

ARC Raiders was undoubtedly one of 2025’s biggest surprise hits, with the extraction shooter made by Embark Studios making waves soon after its release despite being a part of such a heavily saturated genre. Now, in less than 4 months, the game has shattered expectations. This isn’t more evident than the fact that ARC Raiders just reported a new all-time peak, over 3 million players logging in in a single day.

Recent data suggests that ARC Raiders hit 3.2 million daily active users across all available platforms. With the game making its mark on the extraction shooter genre, this number could very well rise significantly in 2026.

ARC Raiders Continues To Achieve Milestones in 2026 With New All-Time Peak

According to data provided by Alinea Analytics, ARC Raiders reached its highest active user count of 3.2 million on Sunday, January 4, 2026. This achievement includes players across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The latest milestone dwarfs the game’s previous peak of 481,966 players on Steam in November 2025. This just goes to show that the title has not only maintained its playerbase since its October 2025 release but has also grown immensely.

Image Credit: Alinea Analytics

The list of achievements for ARC Raiders doesn’t end there. Alinea Analytics also reported that the game has now sold over 12 million copies across all platforms. This has, in turn, led to Embark Studios grossing over $350 million in revenue from the game. Not only is this a huge feat for any live service game, but it also shows how the game’s popularity continues to rise.

Steam accounted for almost 54% of the game’s total sales in January, with a 24-hour peak of 466,372 players through the platform alone. This can be attributed to the recent Steam Winter Sale and post-holiday boost, showing how Embark Studios managed to appeal to players despite not releasing new content as frequently.

ARC Raiders provides a fresh take on the extraction shooter genre with its unique aesthetic, streamlined gameplay, and even aggression-based matchmaking. Since the game is relatively new, I think these numbers are just the beginning, and the title will continue to dominate the extraction shooter genre in 2026 if Embark Studios plays its cards right.