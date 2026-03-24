Arc Raiders 1.21.0 Patch Notes: New Raider Tool, New Backpack, and Bug Fixes

As the release date of the Flashpoint update for Arc Raiders grows closer with each passing day, Embark Studios has released a brand new hotfix, bringing a set of new cosmetics, along with various bug fixes that are set to lay the foundation for the new ARC threats coming with Flashpoint. If you are looking for a complete breakdown of all of the changes made with the Arc Raiders 1.21.0 patch, here’s everything you need to know.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

According to the official Arc Raiders blog, this new hotfix, much like the 1.20.0 update, is aimed at fixing performance issues while also adding the regular batch of new cosmetics for players to purchase. This includes the Spyglass Raider Tool, which features one of the most unique designs for a Raider Tool yet, sporting a white and gold look with a spyglass seemingly welded on top of it.

While this doesn’t provide you with any competitive advantage and is purely cosmetic, no one said you can’t look stylish while patrolling the Rust Belt. Here is a list of all the new additions and changes made with the Arc Raiders 1.21.0 update:

New Raider Tool: Spyglass Set

New Backpack Set

Resolved a critical stability error that triggered crashes for players using the DirectX 11 API. Performance should now be significantly more consistent on older hardware configurations.

Fixed a recurring bug where players would become physically trapped inside the Harvester’s collision box.

Refined the physics meshes of destroyed parts from ARC enemies to prevent players from getting wedged between destroyed parts.

Addressed a spawning logic error that occasionally caused ARC units to phase inside solid walls or terrain, rendering them unreachable or invisible.

Closed a “Wall-Clip” exploit. Players can no longer manipulate the physics of picking up Fuel Cells or Field Crates to bypass solid barriers and enter restricted areas.

While the update didn’t add much gameplay content, it is important to remember that this is just a hotfix, and Embark is saving the big gameplay changes for when the Shredders reach Blue Gate and other Arc Raiders maps with the Flashpoint update on March 31, 2026.

Are you excited about what Embark has in store with the next major patch? Tell us in the comments below!