Arc Raiders 1.20.0 Patch Notes: Il Toro Nerfed, Rawhide Outfit, and More

Embark Studios has finally revealed the latest update for Arc Raiders with patch 1.20.0, bringing some long-awaited balance changes to one of the game’s most notoriously overpowered weapons. The update went live on March 17, 2026, and not only switches up the meta but also adds new cosmetics for players to use while out in the Rust Belt.

If you are wondering about everything new added with the Arc Raiders 1.20.0 update, here is all the information you need.

The 1.20.0 update is not as substantial as the Shrouded Sky update, as it mainly focuses on quick balance changes. However, these changes are sure to switch up the Arc Raiders meta as time goes on.

Il Toro Weapon Rebalance Changes

Image Credit: Embark Studios

For weeks, the Il Toro has been the undisputed king of the Stella Montis map in Arc Raiders. Its high damage and versatility made it a must-pick for both PvP and PvE, leading players to feel that it is punching well above the rarity assigned to it.

Much like previous Arc Raiders weapon rebalance changes, the 1.20.0 update has addressed players’ concerns and implemented a series of nerfs to make the Il Toro more dependent on upgrades and positioning rather than raw power.

Il Toro Stat Changes

Pellet Damage: Reduced from 7.5 to 7 .

. Base Fire-Rate: Reduced from 43 to 38 .

. Base Dispersion: Increased from 4.5 to 6 (wider spread).

(wider spread). Damage Falloff: Increased from 40% to 50% , making it much less effective at range.

, making it much less effective at range. Reload Mechanics: Total Reload Time increased from 4.3s to 5.7s . Looping Reload Entry increased from 0.8s to 1s . Looping Reload Time increased from 0.5s to 0.7s .

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New Cosmetics: Rawhide & New Hairstyles

The Arc Raiders 1.20.0 update is not just about the Il Toro nerfs, as Embark has added new items for players to purchase from Speranza vendors. The Rawhide Outfit is the primary cosmetic addition, and it offers a leather-heavy aesthetic that fits perfectly with the harsh environments of the Rust Belt. Additionally, the developers have also added two new haircuts, something that can complement the beards added with the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update.

Energy Clip Price Nerf

The 1.20.0 update also brings changes to Energy Clips, with the developers noting that these items had become unintentionally profitable. This has led Embark to address the Energy Clips and reduce their sell price from 1,000 coins to 200 coins.

That’s everything new added with the Arc Raiders 1.20.0 update. Are you happy about the changes to the Il Toro? Tell us in the comments below!