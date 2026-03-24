Arc Raiders Flashpoint Teaser Hints Blue Gate Isn’t Safe From Shredders

Following the introduction of a hurricane map condition and two new deadly arc threats in Arc Raiders, a new Flashpoint update is on the way next week. If you have been spending time in Speranza for a long time, you would probably know about the popular theory of Shredders breaking out of Stella Montis. Even the developers teased that the fan theory could become a reality soon. Now, with the most-awaited Flashpoint update arriving next week, Embark has confirmed that Shredders, the deadliest arc in the game, are making their way to another map in Arc Raiders.

The official X account of Arc Raiders shared a teaser for the upcoming Flashpoint Update earlier today, and jokingly teased that “Someone forgot to close the Stella Montis doors on their way out…” With the doors wide open, the Shredders are on their way to the Blue Gate map first, as the new teaser highlights the underground tunnels section below the Checkpoint area in the Blue Gate.

Someone forgot to close the Stella Montis doors on their way out…

Check your corners, the Flashpoint Update drops next week! 😱 pic.twitter.com/eDxZGVPudg — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) March 23, 2026

We hope that the Shredders stay inside the tunnels, or they will show no mercy to even the friendliest raiders in the game when looting in the Blue Gate map. Only a couple of weeks ago, Embark revealed that the Shredder is the most lethal arc in the game.

Now, the new Flashpoint update teaser has confirmed that the deadliest arc in the game is finally escaping from Stella Montis to haunt the players in the Blue Gate map next. At the moment, the devs are only teasing that the Shredders will be added to the Blue Gate map first. So, we have to wait and see if these deadliest arcs can make their way to the other maps as well.

Arc Raider’s Flashpoint update is scheduled to roll out on March 31, 2026. So, let’s look forward to meeting the Shredders in the Blue Gate Map next week. That said, what do you think about Embarks’ plans to add an already existing arc threat to another map? Let us know in the comments below.