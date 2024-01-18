Home > News > Apple to Pay $125 to iPhone 7 Users Affected by ‘Loop Disease’: Here Are Eligible Users

Apple to Pay $125 to iPhone 7 Users Affected by ‘Loop Disease’: Here Are Eligible Users

Kanika Gogia
comment Comments 0
Apple iPhone 7 compensation
In Short
  • Apple is settling the 'Loop Disease' Audio issues lawsuit and has started notifying eligible customers via email.
  • Users who bought an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, to January 3, 2023, are eligible for the compensation if they specify certain criteria.
  • June 3, 2024, is the deadline to select a payment method, object to the settlement, or opt-out of it.

The six-year-long “iPhone 7 speaker issues” saga has finally seen its end. Last year, Apple agreed to pay $35 million to settle the US Action Lawsuit that alleged Apple of using defective chips that caused audio issues in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. And now, Apple has started notifying eligible customers for compensation via email.

Apple was sued over the iPhone 7 audio issues in multiple US states in 2019. The complaints reported that the giant has violated consumer protection laws and breached warranties. According to the lawsuit, “the materials used in the ‌iPhone‌’s external casing are insufficient and inadequate to protect the internal parts“.

As a result, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users experienced a ‘grayed out’ speaker button during the calls, the other person couldn’t hear the user during cellular/FaceTime calls, inoperable Voice Memo app, and other audio-related issues. This alleged defect was known as “Loop Disease”. In 2018, Apple acknowledged a microphone issue on some units of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. However, the total number of affected units remains unknown.

Which iPhone 7 Users Are Eligible for Compensation?

iPhone 7 loop audio

A United States resident who bought an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, to January 3, 2023, and has documented a complaint with Apple regarding the audio issues covered by the settlement, is eligible for payments from Apple. Besides, if you’ve paid Apple to repair or replace your iPhone as a result of the covered audio issues, you qualify for a payment.

The tech giant is notifying the eligible customers. If you did not receive a notice but qualify to submit a claim, you can email info@smartphoneaudiosettlement.com.

According to the proposed settlement, the affected iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users will get up to $125, and if you’ve paid Apple from your pocket, you’ll get a claim of up to $349. The deadline to object to the settlement, select a payment method, or opt-out is June 3, 2024. You can find complete details on the Smartphone Audio Settlement website. The final approval hearing date by a California court is July 18, 2024.

Recommended Articles
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which is Better?
Sagnik Das Gupta Jan 18, 2024
How to Pre-Order Apple Vision Pro on January 19
Anmol Sachdeva Jan 17, 2024
Apple Finally Set to Allow Sideloading on iOS 17 but There’s a Catch
Kanika Gogia Jan 16, 2024

Even if Apple has agreed to pay to settle the lawsuit, it denies any wrongdoing. Well, it seems the Cupertino tech giant is having a bumpy start in 2024. First, Apple had to split the AppStore into two to comply with the EU’s DMA deadline. Then, it has to revise the App Store guidelines to the outcome of the 2021 Apple vs Epic Games legal saga. And now, it has to settle another lawsuit.

#Tags
#Apple#iPhone 7

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply